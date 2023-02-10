The Islander

Shellfish reef restoration project begins at American River on Kangaroo Island

Updated February 10 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 1:32pm
The Nature Conservancy Australia has commenced the construction of its reef restoration project off the Kangaroo Island coast to benefit the local marine environment and community.

Local News

