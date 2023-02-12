The Islander

Birthing services resume on Kangaroo Island, midwife for each pregnant woman

Updated February 13 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:54am
The KI Health Service is introducing a new maternity model of care at the Kangaroo Island Hospital in Kingscote. Picture by Stan Gorton

Kangaroo Island women will again be able to give birth closer to home under a new model of care that will ensure the safe and more sustainable return of birthing services from Feb. 13, 2023.

Local News

