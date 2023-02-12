Kangaroo Island women will again be able to give birth closer to home under a new model of care that will ensure the safe and more sustainable return of birthing services from Feb. 13, 2023.
The Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network, in collaboration with the Women's and Children's Health Network (WCHN), has developed a new model of care that improves the stability of the workforce to enable the return of birthing services to the Kangaroo Island Health Service.
The service includes a midwifery unit manager or MUM, associate MUM, two registered midwives, medical consultants in obstetrics and gynaecology and general practice obstetricians.
Under the model, each woman is allocated a dedicated midwife.
The KI Health Service maternity model of care will deliver access to the remote community and facilitate a safe journey of care, increasing the scope of services, establishing a greater continuity in midwifery care and the provision of public obstetric gynaecology and women's health outpatient services.
Women classified as high-risk will continue to be transferred to the mainland ahead of their birth but once they have been discharged and return to the island, they will be able to receive postnatal care from their KIHS midwife.
The BHFLHN will continue to monitor the effectiveness of the new model as the sustainability of low volume regional birthing services continues to be challenged by chronic workforce shortages across the state.
In recent years, birthing services on Kangaroo Island have been suspended on multiple occasions as these workforce challenges have acutely impacted the local GP Clinic and health service.
The KIHS midwifery and obstetrics workforce will receive ongoing professional development and training through regular WCHN placements.
Director of Nursing of Kangaroo Island Health Service, Amy Stopford thanked the community for supporting the doctors, nurses and health service during this period.
"As services recommence, we welcome the opportunity to assist women through their pregnancy and birthing journeys across labour, birth and postnatal care, all while being closer to home," Ms Stopford said.
"We acknowledge the importance of local women birthing on Kangaroo Island and their desire to do so.
"The new Maternity Model of Care and Team Midwifery model will allow this to happen once again, and we are committed to maintaining the service for the long run."
SA health minister, Chris Picton said it was welcome news to have birthing services return to Kangaroo Island, providing access to families living in this remote location and continuity of care for expectant mothers.
"The infrequent transport links to the mainland made re-establishing these birthing services on the Island so important," Mr Picton said.
"I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard on this project: the GPs, the hospital staff and the support from the Women's and Children's Hospital. I want to welcome the doctors and midwives who are now participating in providing these services - I know everyone on the Island will be so thankful."
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said the KI community was absolutely steadfast that birthing services remain on the Island, and he was pleased that so much work had happened to create a new and more stable model.
"For too long the Island has been without healthcare investment and this government has already shown a renewed commitment to address the needs for a larger workforce, improved infrastructure and better services."
