Parndana have comprehensively defeated an undermanned Wisanger outfit by 9 wickets at home on Saturday, Feb 11, 2023.
Winning the toss, Wisanger commenced their innings with patience, forcing the Parndana openers to bowl to them.
It wasn't until the fifth over that McMulkin was able to draw the first mistake, as Shurven edged to Anderson at first slip.
Berden then steadied with Locket, and they combined for 28 until a change of bowling saw Wintinna get through Locket.
But Wisanger held fast and got through to drinks on 2 down, with the score on 45.
Cooper broke through after drinks, bowling Tim Turner, with Ryan Turner following three overs later.
When Smith came and went, Wisanger were in trouble at 5/66. Wade Berden held the only resistance for the visitors, but when he fell for 38 the Panthers lost the final three wickets afterwards for only 2 runs, to be bowled out for 80.
Anderson (3/25) and McMulkin (3/12) did the damage, removing the tail and McMulkin was unlucky to be left stranded on a hat-trick, as Wisanger only had the 10 players.
Wisanger's only hope was to run through the Parndana line-up, but that was always going to be a difficult task.
Anderson and Zac Trethewey were always going to be a difficult opening pair to get through. Though Anderson found the going slow early on, scoring only 2 in his first 20 deliveries, Trethewey was ticking the score over at the other end.
Though they had only scored 10 runs in the first 5 overs, once Anderson found his groove, the runs began to flow more freely. Trethewey punctuated his 44 with two 6s and Anderson hit two 4s in his 36*.
Though Anderson was dropped, Parndana had already made 82 and Trethewey was caught the very next ball, leaving the home side with an easy victory. - Right Arm Very Ordinary
