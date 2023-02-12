Kangaroo Island ladies were well represented with four women chosen to be part of the team of 16 ladies representing Region 7 in the 2023 Country Round Robin.
There were 12 regions were present, each region sending 16 players for a total of 128 women playing starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 and finished Friday, Feb. 10.
After a week of close competition with seven games of 21 ends played each game, it was a tight tussle in the last game which could have given any of three regions the overall win.
Fleurieu/Kangaroo Island were able to hold on to top spot with a great last game and win overall!
An "8" badge was won by the team skippered by Michelle Barrett.
The Best performing rink also went to Fleurieu/KI of which Gayle Steinwedel played in third position.
Bowls SA presented each player from Fleurieu/KI Region 7 with a medal.
Congratulations to Michelle Barrett, Judy Bell, Maria Lehmann and Gayle Steinwedel on the achievement!
From the team of 16, nine will now be chosen to represent Region 7 in the Prestige Medley to be held on April 29-30, 2023 at Playford/Adelaide.
Many thanks to SeaLink for the sponsorship and assistance with travel. - Clair Downing, team manager
