KI women bowlers represent Region 7 in Country Round Robin

Updated February 13 2023 - 11:04am, first published 10:57am
Kangaroo Island ladies lawn bowlers Maria Lehmann, Gayle Steinwedel, Michelle Barrett and Judy Bell represented Region 7 in the 2023 Country Round Robin. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island ladies were well represented with four women chosen to be part of the team of 16 ladies representing Region 7 in the 2023 Country Round Robin.

