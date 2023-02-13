The brand new Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel for Kangaroo Island and the Coast Guard volunteers were put through their paces with a vessel recovery training exercise.
The Island Star headed out onto Nepean Bay on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 where it hooked up to fishing boat simulating an engine break down, which was towed back into Bay of Shoals.
The volunteers then practiced going alongside the "broken down" vessel and rafting it back into the boat ramp harbour.
On board were training officer Peter Harvey, supervising volunteers Ian Boxer, Phil Buck, Les Gullickson, Tony Blight and Aaron Rowsell.
Member Paul Prince volunteered his fishing boat to be the broken down vessel.
The new vessel arrived on the SeaLink ferry just before the holiday boating season.
The volunteers last month took the vessel over to the mainland to Cape Jervis and the marina at Wirinna for a training run.
The Coast Guard members also undertook training exercises in Island Star to Cape Willoughby and Snug Cove.
The 8.6-metre aluminium boat, was built by Nautic Star vessels in Lonsdale, Adelaide,
The Island Star features a fully enclosed cabin and special plumb bow to cut through waves.
It includes the latest radar and forward-looking infrared or FLIR cameras to assist in searching for vessels and persons overboard.
It has twin white Yamaha 250-horsepower, 4.2-litre V6 motors.
The vessel came with its with own Isuzu 110-120 truck, complete with a water tank in the back for ballast and washing down the boat.
The vessel is operated by the Kangaroo Island branch of the Australian Volunteer Coast Guard out of its base at Woolmitt Road, Kingscote, central to all launching points.
The Volunteer Coast Guard is always looking for new members, and anyone interested can attend meetings at the base at 7pm on the third Wednesday of every month.
"We want to get people out there to learn what we do, get interested and to come and join up if they think have the ability and interest," Mr Harvey said.
Contact commander Ian Boxer on 0428 276 277.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
