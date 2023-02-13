The Islander
New Kangaroo Island Nautic Star marine rescue vessel put through paces with rescue exercises

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
The brand new Volunteer Marine Rescue vessel for Kangaroo Island and the Coast Guard volunteers were put through their paces with a vessel recovery training exercise.

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

