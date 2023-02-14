The Islander

International talent Ray Henderson joins Yumbah to oversee four onshore abalone farms

Updated February 15 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray Henderson is Yumbah Aquaculture's head of abalone operations for its four onshore abalone farms across Australia. Picture supplied

Yumbah Aquaculture has appointed Ray Henderson as head of abalone operations for its four onshore abalone farms across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.