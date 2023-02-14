Yumbah Aquaculture has appointed Ray Henderson as head of abalone operations for its four onshore abalone farms across Australia.
He will oversee Yumbah's farms at Kangaroo Island and Port Lincoln in South Australia, Narrawong on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria and Bicheno, Tasmania.
While his sphere of expertise is widespread, abalone farming has been the foundation of Mr Henderson's 20-year aquaculture career that has spanned South Africa, Chile and Australia.
As one of the key leaders working with I&J and Viking Aquaculture, he played an integral role in establishing a multi-site abalone operation.
Mr Henderson moved back to Australia in 2020 to join Sea Forest in Tasmania, followed by a role at Harvest Road in West Australia.
Yumbah chief executive David Wood said a global talent search identified Mr Henderson as the lead candidate for the role.
"Ray has designed, constructed and managed abalone operations across the globe as well as having broader aquaculture leadership experience in other species," he said.
"As a marine biologist with a Master of Business Administration, he has the technical, strategic and commercial skills to drive performance for our abalone business, as well as relevant experience in oysters, mussels and - more recently - algae and seaweed production that will enable him to contribute extensively to our executive leadership team."
In other moves for the Adelaide-headquartered business, Tom Hyde, will take on a leadership role with Yumbah's South Australian oyster business to support growth and operational performance, while also working with the national oyster team in assessing acquisitions and investments.
And Adam Peterson joins the executive team as general manager, supply chain and production operations, working from the company's Wingfield Central Processing Facility.
