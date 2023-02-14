The Kangaroo Island Racing Club celebrates 140 years of racing at the Cygnet River Racecourse this year.
And the 2023 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Cup Carnival, which runs from Thursday, Feb. 16 to Saturday, Feb. 18, has never been more popular.
To celebrate the anniversary, there will be memorabilia on show, including the original cup won by Richard Chapman and his horse Lolo, and merchandise for sale.
It's expected that up to 3000 people will attend this year's event, today and Saturday.
Thursday, Feb. 16 is a casual race day and will finish with a welcoming cocktail party with former jockey Dwayne Dunn as a guest.
The cocktail party will also feature the launch of a song written by local songwriter Christine Rourke after the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires and recorded by Australian pop legend John Paul Young.
Proceeds will go to Riverland flood victims.
The Kangaroo Island Spirits Long Lunch on Saturday, Feb. 18, which caters for close to 400 race goers sold out months ago, as have the 17 private marquees, and horse nominations are at an all-time high.
Club treasurer, Greg Miller, couldn't be prouder of what the committee has achieved over the past decade.
"The success of the Carnival has enabled us to achieve a lot for our community with the financial aspect that it brings to the Island for the small businesses, the sporting clubs and the community in general," said Miller.
"Each year the club itself injects in the vicinity of $250,000 into the island economy and when you add this to the tourist spend in restaurants, accommodation and retail shops it is more than just a racing club.
"We've come a long way when you look back over the years when most horses were trained on the Island to now, where we bring over 150 horses from mainland SA and Victoria, stable them on course, all at no cost to the owners and trainers.
"We also take a grass paddock, build a fully functioning kitchen and erect a 50 metre marquee and serve 384 people a three course meal. We also cater to 17 private marquees, 10 riverbank sites and our 3000 general admission patrons - yes you could say we are pretty proud of our achievements," he said.
For the first time since Covid restrictions, the Welcome Cocktail party at the Aurora Ozone Hotel has been reintroduced, as has the popular Kangaroo Island Racing Club Calcutta on the Friday night.
The local football and netball club are involved in the 140 year celebrations, and took part in a human horse race during the non-TAB meet on Saturday, January 21 with $1000 on offer to the winning team.
The biggest challenge for the KI Racing Club this year has been getting staff to work on Cup Day because everyone on the Island wants to join in on the fun.
"We could make the main marquee bigger and cater for up to 1000 people at the long lunch if we wanted to but then you have to try and get the staff," Miller said.
"I got an email today from two Italian backpackers who are coming to the Island wanting to know if they can work because we put a call-out on Facebook asking for staff. They are coming to the Island about two days before so they're going to pop in and be employed as waiters.
"That's the biggest issue - trying to get staff, and not just any staff but those who will give quality service," he said.
One man who continues to give quality service, and was honoured by Racing SA with a Most Outstanding Achievement Award by an Individual, is committee member Kerry Brinkley. He is putting the finishing touches to another 20 overnight stables at the Cygnet River Racecourse.
A $40,000 grant from the State Government has helped with the cost, but like the other 20 that Brinkley has already built - his labour is completely voluntary, and will ensure the horses brought to the Island are comfortable.
"There's been a substantial increase in nominations and acceptances with over 150 horses coming from mainland SA and Victoria," Miller said.
"The trainers are starting to realise that the winner of the $10,000 trainer's bonus at the conclusion of the carnival has had horses' race at all three meetings. By attending all three meetings you get five bonus points and when it comes down to it those bonus point come in very handy. So we are finding more people bring horses over to the January meeting, to make sure that they are well in the mix for the bonus at the end."
There's $5000 worth of prizes up for grabs in the Fashions on the Field including luxury accommodation in the Barossa Valley and KI.
Words by Greg Miller, Secretary/Treasurer of Kangaroo Island Racing Club Inc.
The Kangaroo Island Racing Club Inc was established back in 1883, with the first running of the Kangaroo Island Cup. The first winner back then was Richard Chapmans horse Lolo, and the original cup is still on display in the Hope Cottage Museum. The first registered meeting with the SA Jockey Club was held at the present Cygnet River race course in March 1883. Prior to the running of that first cup, the original settlers would conduct races mostly held on beaches and were unregistered picnic style beach events.
Because of the world wars and economic depressions, racing on the Island did not always flourish, but due to the hard work over many years by our wonderful volunteers, it has resulted in a prosperous and successful club. Although the club has grown bigger, it still retains an atmosphere of informality, and patrons always enjoy a unique style of country racing.
Many names associated with the club include Wolf Blass, and many trainers including D. Hall who commenced training in 1976, James Bates commenced training in 1968 and won two KI Cups in 1970 and 1992, Ross Chapman, grandfather of Vicki Chapmans (another of our current patrons), Mick Whittle, Vick Buick, Dick Turner, Oscar Turner, Vernie Florance, Jack Bennett, Peter Turner, Ralph Florance, Leo Dunn, Barry Dunn, Roger Williams and many more whose grandchildren and great grandchildren still form part of our community today.
Prize money back in those early days were in the hundreds of dollars, where today the minimum prize money for a maiden race is $17,000 and the KI Cup is worth $32,000
A great supporter of the club, who was recently inducted in the Hall of Fame, is jockey Dawyne Dunn, who grew up on KI and carved out a great racing career. Another local to ride is Justin Huxtable, who is currently riding in Queensland with good success and won the 2022 KI Cup on a flying visit to the Island to ride some of his father David's horses.
Austin Stanborough has been the most successful islander owner, with his horses winning five KI Cups. His daughter Donna, now a successful owner herself, sponsors the Austin Stanborough memorial Jockeys' Challenge. Another great supporter was Arthur Daw, whose family are now sponsors of the Arthur Daw Memorial Trainers' Challenge.
When you look back over the years from when most horses were trained on the Island, most farmers would take out a license to train. Now we have two local trainers and we transport more than 150 horses from mainland SA and Victoria, stable them on course, all at no cost to the owners and trainers.
In the last three years, the club has had to battle bushfires and two years of COVID regulations. In the 2019/2020 racing season, the club was instrumental in conjunction with the VRC in raising $100,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Following on from the bushfires, the club raised $80,000 for the KI Mayoral Bush Fire appeal. During the fires, the on-course stables were used to house horses from farms affected by the fires and was utilised by the Australian Army to park their heavy machinery to fight the fires.
The club was awarded The Greatest Achievement by a South Australian Racing Club in 2019/2020 at the Racing SA Industry Awards and in 2020/2021 was awarded the Event of the Year by the Kangaroo Island Council.
At the 2021/2022 Racing SA Awards KI Racing Club committee member Kerry Brinkley was awarded the Greatest Achievement by an Individual in SA Racing for his efforts in carrying out significant works around the course, including replacement of the running rail, the upgrade and improvements to the stable area and provisions for visiting trainers.
