The new American River Community Garden has just secured $24,846 in state government funding to assist in its construction.
The funding will buy signage and paths, a picnic setting, fencing and an entryway, as well as four wicking beds plus soil and plants, including 10 to 12 heritage fruit trees.
In other news, the community garden group is just about to incorporate itself and plans a meeting on Sunday, March 19, 2023 to formalise its name and constitution.
Also, the Year 9 students from Kangaroo Island Community Education last year visited the garden site at Lot 12 Buick Drive for some input into its planning.
The American River Community Garden is among 42 community projects sharing in more than $600,000 state government funding, announced on Feb. 15, 2023.
This Grants SA Community Shed Funding Round, administered by the Department of Human Services, comes on top of $870,000 distributed by the state government last October under its election commitment to invest in community sheds across SA.
The American River Community Garden group's successful application was made under the banner of American River Buick Orchard Reserve or ARBOR project.
The intent is to create a community garden "with a difference" on a culturally significant site in American River.
A mulberry tree, planted by pioneers John and Frances Buick in the mid nineteenth century and now a remnant of their once flourishing orchard, still grows and fruits prolifically on Lot 12 Buick Drive.
American River residents and visitors have been harvesting mulberries from this site every summer for nearly 200 years.
The intent of the community garden will interpret and celebrate this important part of American River's history.
A small orchard is proposed, centred around the mulberry tree, where a handful of heritage fruit varieties will be planted to echo the original Buick orchard.
Herbs, flowers and a modest number of veggies will also be grown using organic, sustainable gardening practices. Experienced gardeners will mentor novices to sow, plant, tend and harvest.
Community of gardeners will share experiences and ideas with the other community gardens on Kangaroo Island.
Produce will be shared amongst the community. We will celebrate the centrepiece of the garden, the mulberry tree, through community events.
The garden will offer a welcoming and pleasant experience to garden volunteers, the community and visitors.
Rambling paths will meander through the site and a picnic table will provide the opportunity to sit and chat.
Extensive signage will interpret the site and the plantings. The community garden will be a quiet, small scale and low-key space that is in keeping with American River's genius loci.
The Year 9s from KICE visited the site late last year, contributed design ideas for the new community garden.
Garden group members Penny Smith and Anne A'Herran played host to the students.
Middle and senior years teacher, Emma Bell said Penny and her sister Anne kindly spoke with the students about the project and then gave a tour of Penny's "amazing garden and fed us".
Penny said Emma had her class did an assignment on local food production, and designing a community garden for American River was part of that.
"The students did a great job," she said.
Emma commented to Penny about how enthusiastic the students were about doing research on something real.
"We really value getting their youthful perspective and will be incorporating their suggestions into the design and construction of the garden," Penny said.
The American River Community Garden Group applied back in November for a Department of Human Services grant where Community Sheds, including community gardens, were eligible for funding up to $25,000.
With encouragement from Vanessa Wilson, KI council's grants officer, the group took this opportunity to apply for $24,846 for its "ARBOR" project under the umbrella of the American River Progress Association.
Penny thanked Vanessa for finding the grant and also the American River Progress Association and Jasper Taylor for their support.
Don't forget the meeting to approve incorporation in a month's time, Sunday March 19, 2023 at 11am at the mulberry tree at 12 Buick Drive.
The American River Community Garden group has grown to a point where it is ready to get started on its project at Lot 12 Buick Drive.
Kangaroo Island's latest community garden at American River follows the success of community gardens at Parndana and Kingscote, while another is planned at Penneshaw.
The American River garden is located on the site of the River's iconic mulberry tree, still going strong, that was planted by the pioneering Buick family back in the 1850s.
The community garden project, which sees the development of a small heritage orchard along with a few herbs and veggies, enjoys widespread support from residents, visitors, American River Progress Association and the Kangaroo Island Council.
Looking to the future, incorporation will facilitate the group's ability to access grants and, most importantly, create a legal entity to do business with the council.
To that end there will be a meeting at the project site on at 11am on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
A name and constitution will be adopted and office bearers elected. That done, an application to incorporate will be made.
Everyone with an interest in the community garden is invited to attend.
Contact group member Penny Smith on 0429 412 674 if you would like to know more.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
