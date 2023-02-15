The year 2023 has been a massive year for the Kangaroo Island Racing Carnival.
With the SeaLink Kangaroo Island Cup Carnival going from strength to strength, the wonderful 140th celebrations are now in full swing on Thursday, Feb. 16 and then the KI Cup on Saturday, Feb. 18.
As Thursday's racing culminates, many visitors to the Island ask "What do I do on the Friday?".
This year local Kangaroo Island racing stud Empress Park and thoroughbred trainer David Huxtable will hold its first "Empress Park Stud Racing Prospects 4 Sale'" event showcasing its dual Group 1 sire "Voila Ici".
David has bred his star stallion with a number of his talented retired mares over recent years and is offering six colts at very competitive prices this Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 between 11am and 3pm at Empress Park Stud 1262 Springs Road, Wisanger.
Being only 10 minutes from the Cygnet River racecourse, this is something very different for tourists and horse owners to look at this year.
It could well be your opportunity to get on board at ground level without forking out a magic millions type of price tag for a quality bred thoroughbred.
David will be offering six in total, two and three-year-old unbroken colts at his Wisanger property.
With Empress Park stud being relatively close to the Cygnet racecourse and a number of trainers, owners and horse lovers having already shown interests in the stock, so it should be a great way to spend an hour or two, unless previously sold.
David and the Empress Park stud team encourages everyone to check the confirmation of the colts in the flesh.
All are beautifully sound and strong and will parade well.
Full pedigrees will be available on the day with very competitive price tags to suit all budgets.
Following the closure of the first Empress Park Stud Racing Prospects 4 Sale event at 3pm, David will start to get organised for Saturday's big race day.
He will saddle up four new Voila Ici prospects himself in the 1215m Julie-Anne Briscoe Maiden.
One in particular having her first start, a filly named "Glacies Heart" has shown great promise, especially to get over a distance in the near future.
Her young 2yo full brother a smooth moving grey colt is one of the six colts up for sale on Friday.
So again, this really is the chance to get in on the ground floor.
David and the team at Empress Park Stud wish all sponsors, trainers, jockeys, owners, visitors and the KIRC the very best for Saturdays 140th celebrations.
After sale contact can be made with Peter on 0474 838 585 or empressparkstud@gmail.com or direct through the website www.empressparkstud.com
