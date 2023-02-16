Listen to resilience anthem sung inside The Enchanted Fig Tree

Diners at The Enchanted Fig Tree will be treated to a live performance of fundraising song "The Island" sung by Christine Rourke amongst the fig tree's awesome canopy dome, adorned with sparkling fairy-lights.
Three years on from the Kangaroo Island bushfires, the recovery and resilience of the island's wilderness and iconic wildlife is abundant.
But as the blackened trees flourish again with new growth and the scars fade, the mental health scars left on a community can take longer to heal once the emergency support ends and the world moves on.
After experiencing the shock and despair of her local community during those fires, local Kangaroo Island music artist and chef Christine Rourke has collaborated with music legend John Paul Young to produce a moving anthem called The Island that is being launched on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Christine penned the song when her house became a refuge for her community as the Kangaroo Island fires burned around her.
"Needing a moment to reflect, I found a quiet corner where the words to the song poured from my mind," she said.
And now, the collaboration with JPY has led to a funding initiative to support the mental health of people affected by the Kangaroo Island bushfires and the Riverland floods. Funds will be raised through downloading the song or donations that will go to Our Town, a mental health initiative funded by the Fay Fuller Foundation.
"Christine has written a lovely song with real meaning, and it was written at a very difficult time for everyone on KI. I sincerely hope everyone gets behind the cause," Young said.
To assist in the fundraising initiative, The Enchanted Fig Tree will be opening one of their special Starlit night evenings on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Guests will be treated to a live performance of The Island that will be sung by Christine herself.
She will then go on to sing a range of other songs as guests dine out on tasting courses and local wines served amongst the fig tree's awesome canopy dome, adorned with sparkling fairy-lights.
"It makes it even more special that Christine will be singing the song she wrote as guests dine amongst the canopy of our magical tree" said Nick Hannaford, owner of The Enchanted Fig Tree.
Guests on the night will be able to donate by downloading the original song sung by JPY or make a donation to the foundation. Tickets are on sale now through the Gastronomo dining website Starlit Dining at www.gastronomodining.com.au
If you are unable to join The Enchanted Fig Tree Starlit dinner, donations to this great initiative, including the link to download The Island, can be made at https://www.tourkangarooisland.com.au/stories/the-island
