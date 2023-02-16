The Islander
What's on

Listen to resilience anthem sung inside The Enchanted Fig Tree

Updated February 16 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Enchanted Fig Tree at Middle River on Kangaroo Island is a dining venue unlike any other, where guests dine under the boughs of a huge fig tree. Picture supplied

Diners at The Enchanted Fig Tree will be treated to a live performance of fundraising song "The Island" sung by Christine Rourke amongst the fig tree's awesome canopy dome, adorned with sparkling fairy-lights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.