Art lovers are being encouraged to secure their tickets to the Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition Opening Night, which will be held at Penneshaw Town Hall on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.
The final call for entries from Kangaroo Island artists is being made with the deadline to submit being Feb. 26.
The biennial event is hugely popular on the Island's calendar of cultural events and promises to delight community members of all ages.
Exhibition coordinator Michele Lane said with music, drinks - including wine, and finger food, the opening night will not only be a relaxed event, but also an evening to remember.
"The opening night is a unique opportunity to meet the artists, as well as the judges - distinguished Art Gallery of South Australia curator and artist Nici Cumpston and co judge Olga Sankey. There will also be raffles, prizes and other opening night delights," Ms Lane said.
While there will be some tickets at the door, it is advised to book through Eventbrite from March 1, 2023.
Entries close: Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023
Images of art due: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Exhibits to be delivered to Penneshaw Hall: Wednesday, March 29 (10am to 4 pm), Sunday, April 2 (3pm to 5pm)
Opening night: Friday night, April 7 (Good Friday); doors open at 6.30pm, Tickets available from Eventbrite from March 1, 2023 or at the door.
Meet the Judges: Saturday, April 8, 10.30am
Exhibition closes: Saturday, April 22.
