The Islander
2023 Easter Art Exhibition opening night delights - 'Precious Moments' around the corner for art lovers on Kangaroo Island

Updated February 16 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:06pm
The Meet the Artists session at the 2021 Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition. Picture supplied

Art lovers are being encouraged to secure their tickets to the Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition Opening Night, which will be held at Penneshaw Town Hall on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

