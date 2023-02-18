Great day for the 2023 Kangaroo Island Cup: PHOTOS

The 2023 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Cup Carnival culminated with thousands watching the racing and having a great time on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Kangaroo Island Racing Club celebrated 140 years of racing at the Cygnet River Racecourse this year.
The Kangaroo Island Spirits Long Lunch, which catered for close to 400 race goers, sold out months ago, as had the 17 private marquees lining the course.
The $32,000 Dudley Wines Kangaroo Island Cup was won by favourite Hamslette, trained by James Dodgson, born and raised on KI but now of Bordertown.
Leading the Arthur Daw Memorial Trainers' Challenge going into the final day of racing was Steve Lenehan from Laharum, near Horsham .
Lenehan had three wins on the first day of the carnival on Thursday, Feb. 16, including I'll be gone, which overcame a horror start coming from 10 lengths behind to win.
He said he really enjoyed coming to the Island and going fishing with Gavin Solly from Kangaroo Island Fishing Adventures.
He was also really proud of young 16-year-old strapper Jade Smith, who strapped four winners on Thursday.
The Fashions on the Field event was won by Melissa Gregorace of Burton, Adelaide, while runner up was Jaimee Bruggemann, daughter of winning trainer Nicole Irwin on Strathalbyn.
The Best Millinery sash was won by Emma Turner, originally from KI.
Stay tuned for more coverage, including video from the day and comments from the racing club about the 2023 carnival.
