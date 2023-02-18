The Islander
Great day for the 2023 Kangaroo Island Cup: PHOTOS

By Stan Gorton
Updated February 19 2023 - 5:27pm, first published February 18 2023 - 6:30pm
The 2023 SeaLink Kangaroo Island Cup Carnival culminated with thousands watching the racing and having a great time on Saturday, Feb. 18.

