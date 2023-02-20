After bouncing back from the devastating bushfires and the global pandemic, Kangaroo Island is continuing to build on it experiences for visitors.
The latest feature of three town walks is thanks to federal funding through Austrade's Regional Recovery for Tourism Program.
The townships of Kingscote, Penneshaw and American River have benefitted from the development of spectacular town walks, that highlight the beautiful coastlines, wildlife, history, art and island character.
Federal Minister for Trade and Tourism, Senator Don Farrell attended the opening of the Penneshaw town walk on Feb. 18, 2023.
He congratulated the Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance, the local progress associations and the KI Council for working together on a "wonderful tourism recovery project".
"The town walking trails will further strengthen Kangaroo Island's growing and deserved reputation as a quality tourism destination," Mr Farrell said.
"The trails will showcase some of the Island's postcard coastal landscapes, its abundant wildlife and rich history.
"The project was a worthy recipient of funding from Austrade's Recovery for Regional Tourism program. One of its many beautiful beaches - Stokes Bay - was recently crowned 'Australia's best beach."
Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance regional tourism manager Megan Harvie said the three walks were designed to highlight each of towns, encouraging visitors to "stay and enjoy our towns longer, really get to know us, and of course inject more into our economy".
"This was a collaborative project between the Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance, the progress associations and the Kangaroo Island Council to develop and build on the interpretation with the aid of trail building specialists Tredwell Management," Megan said.
"The outcomes, we think, are brilliant.
"The progress associations were instrumental in this process, they know their towns extremely well, and to watch them working with the specialists engaged to deliver great outcomes was really satisfying, the results speak for themselves."
Each of the walks has an element of citizen science, so that visitors can help the community.
While the trails are there for walking, we also want visitors to help us out with echidna data collection, recording data from newly installed Passport to Recovery's Oyster Reefs or taking a snap to keep an eye on beach sand movements.
The walks are also supported with further digital information, so that visitors can diver deeper and learn more.
The Regional Recovery for Tourism Program is an initiative of the $1 billion COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund.
Kangaroo Island was eligible as the tourism industry is heavily reliant on international tourism and was identified by Austrade through its selection criteria.
The Island's regional tourism organisation, the Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance, was allocated the responsibility for identifying and delivering projects.
The program funding also delivered silo painting at Kingscote, extensive trade packaging collaborations with Flight Centre Travel Group and Holidays of Australia.
It also funded significant marketing with SeaLink Travel Group; content and imagery shoots; a new destination marketing plan, which saw the roll out of a new destination website; and the Island's first dedicated marketing plan, which implemented the highly successful "Unfiltered Kangaroo Island" campaign.
KI tourism operators were also able to access dedicated specialist mentoring to improve their experience and business operations, Megan said.
"The industry also undertook some significant cluster work; from events mentoring, customer service, nature and wildlife, and sustainability. The program has left the Island with a huge legacy, something that cannot be replicated."
