The Islander

Construction of four-star marina apartments at Christmas Cove, Penneshaw on Kangaroo Island

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cove Landing Marina Apartments will offer three, two-bedroom four-star apartments, with sensational views overlooking Backstairs Passage and the Christmas Cove Marina. Picture supplied

Construction of much-needed tourist accommodation is commencing in the seaside village of Penneshaw, at Christmas Cove, Kangaroo Island and is scheduled to welcome guests in the last quarter of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.