Construction of much-needed tourist accommodation is commencing in the seaside village of Penneshaw, at Christmas Cove, Kangaroo Island and is scheduled to welcome guests in the last quarter of 2023.
Cove Landing Marina Apartments offers three, two-bedroom four-star apartments, with sensational views overlooking Backstairs Passage and the Christmas Cove Marina.
Christmas Cove is steeped in maritime history and as such, each of the apartments will be named after vessels that have played their part in supporting Penneshaw and the Cove in the past; The SS Karatta, SS James Comrie and the Lily May.
The proprietors and developers of Cove Landing are Susan Craig and Mark Simpkin, both of whom have strong KI connections.
"This exciting tourism project is partially supported with a grant through the state government's Tourism Industry Development Fund - an initiative to support and accommodate the increasing demand for quality holiday accommodation on Kangaroo Island," Ms Craig said.
"This growth further supports the need for high quality tourist accommodation for Kangaroo Island, and with tourism providing one in every two jobs on the Island, is also driving significant employment and economic growth."
Cove Landing is being built by Luke and Sharon Kauppila of Kauppila builders with support from Andrew Boardman of AL Assist, both Kangaroo Island businesses.
The Kauppilas have 25 years of international experience in the commercial and residential construction industry and have been building on Kangaroo Island since 2005.
AL Assist provides project and business management services internationally and latterly on Kangaroo Island.
Both Susan and Mark have held special individual and joint connections with Kangaroo Island and have operated their own individual businesses - Solarsuit and ACG Global - nationally and internationally for three decades, prior to creating the Cove Landing Marina Apartment Project.
Susan is an avid KI bushwalker, one time walking from Cape Borda to Cape Willoughby, raising money for motor neuron disease research.
For the last four decades, she has made countless trips across Backstairs Passage, explored endless tracks throughout the Island, took part in community art shows and music events.
From his late teens to early 20's, Mark worked on farms in the Parndana and Stokes Bay area carting hay, dipping sheep and general labouring, creating a love of the Island and all it has to offer.
Despite busy work commitments on the mainland and overseas, Mark remains connected to the Island through recreation and musical performance pursuits.
The recently released 2020-21 Kangaroo Island TOMM Visitor Survey reported some $239 million revenue from visitors to KI during the year, far surpassing the budgeted target of $199M for 2025 - despite the challenges of travel in a post-COVID world.
SA Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said it was exciting to see this new development at the entrance to Kangaroo Island get underway.
"As international tourism continues to rebuild, it is fantastic to be adding new and improved accommodation to Kangaroo Island - a region which is world-renowned," Ms Bettison said.
"The additional rooms provided by Cove Landing Marina Apartments will help drive the recovery of Kangaroo Island's visitor economy which currently contributes $161 million to the state.
"Kangaroo Island is on the minds of travellers globally, having recently topped coveted lists such as 'Australia's Best Beach' and making the top 10 of New York Times' 52 Places to Go for 2023.
"There are plenty of reasons to visit Kangaroo Island, and when Cove Landing is complete - even more places to stay," she said.
Christmas Cove and the Cove Landing Marina Apartments are just an easy five-minute walk from the ferry dock at Penneshaw and a quick thirty-five-minute drive from the Kangaroo Island Airport.
Each apartment is equipped with its own undercover carport and electric vehicle charging point.
Cove Landing offers extended stay holidays for intrastate, interstate, or overseas tourists, as well as delivering the Kangaroo Island experience to South Australians who just want a quick weekend getaway, without the need to take a car.
All the services you need are close to hand - beautiful, safe sandy beaches, cafes, hotel, takeaway and dine-in eateries, supermarket, post office, hire cars, boat tours, bus tours - all are within walking distance from Cove Landing.
For those celebrating special occasions or just pampering themselves, there is a full catering service available at Penneshaw offering premium Island produce and wines direct to table.
Cove Landing will be ready to welcome guests aboard in late 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.