Construction activity on SA Water's $147.7-million investment in Kangaroo Island's water supply has ramped up in the new year, and will see water delivered to connecting residents and businesses from mid-2024.
A large excavator earlier this month begun construction of the intake causeway out from the desalination plant being expanded at Penneshaw.
Residents noticed a considerable plume created in the water, which they were concerned would have a negative impact upon life in the intertidal zone, such as urchins, anemone, molluscs in the intertidal zone that is protected by the Fisheries Act.
A SA Water spokesperson said as shared last month with the near-neighbour working group, a small plume was an expected occurrence during our construction of the temporary causeway off the coast of the new desalination plant.
"The plume is emanating from the seafloor, due to the movement of rock materials into the water," the spokesperson said.
"As part of our approved dredge management plan, to manage any impact of this work on the local marine environment, we are using a combination of drone and visual observation to monitor for any unprecedented changes to duration or extent of the plume.
"Regular updates will also be provided to the Environment Protection Authority. Our chosen construction method is also proven to have the lowest impact on the marine environment, and work is being undertaken during a period of favourable forecast weather conditions."
The new, 2-megalitre-a-day capacity desalination plant at Penneshaw will supplement the smaller existing nearby facility and Middle River Reservoir.
SA Water said this would help to improve drinking water reliability, support the local economy and provide greater bushfire resilience.
SA Water's general manager of sustainable infrastructure, Amanda Lewry said both plant and major pipeline works were well underway, and within the next few months, they also expect to start installing around 44 kilometres of smaller water mains.
"Once connected to the larger network of pipes, these distribution mains will deliver drinking water to more than a thousand properties in American River, Baudin Beach, Island Beach and Sapphiretown," Amanda said.
"In the coming days, information will be sent to residents and businesses in the four communities, stepping them through the formal connection process, including timeframes and fees. We will also be holding local drop-in sessions throughout March, to help answer any questions.
"The removal of more than 10,000 cubic meters of rock and soil from the desalination plant site will enable the buildings to sit lower into the natural curve of the hill and help to screen the plant from the nearby roadside and surrounding environment.
"Other base works are also progressing here, such as laying a concrete slab and facilitating building material and equipment deliveries.
"Additionally, and as shared with the community late last year, works began in January to set up a temporary causeway off the coast of the desalination plant, to enable 107-metres of trenching for the new intake and outfall pipes.
"The pipes will be floated by barge before being secured in place, with this stage of marine works expected to take several months to complete.
"Around eight of the 34 kilometres of the second stage of underground pipeline along Hog Bay Road has also been installed, between Pelican Lagoon and Cygnet River."
Ms Lewry said SA Water's increased investment in Kangaroo Island's water security reflected the importance it placed on community priorities and global economic conditions.
"Like all infrastructure projects, our plans for the new desalination plant have needed to adjust in response to escalating labour and material costs," Amanda said.
"The work required to alter the plant location and undergrounding of a powerline extension has also resulted in a change to our project delivery schedule.
"We are however pleased to provide the Kangaroo Island community surety on their long-term water supply, with a revised first water date of mid next year."
A concept landscape plan for the desalination plant site is also close to being finalised, detailing methods such as vegetation screening, and building materials and colours, aiming to reduce visual impact for the surrounding area.
"The plan has been informed by feedback from the near-neighbour working group, and to ensure it aligns with broader community priorities and expectations, has been developed with the Kangaroo Island Council. We'll soon be sharing the plan with the Penneshaw community for consultation," Amanda said.
"Specialised acoustic roller shutters, air vents, door jamb seals and perforated insulation have now also been incorporated into the desalination plant building design, with the near-neighbour working group agreeing these additional noise mitigation measures will address their concerns."
For up-to-date information on the project, visit watertalks.sawater.com.au
