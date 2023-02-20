The Islander
KI farmers can view cutting-edge technology at popular Kangaroo Island Farming Tools and Tech Field Day

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:38pm
Participants at the last Tools and Tech Field Day in 2020 using virtual reality to explore information about agriculture, food and fibre industries. Picture supplied

Almost 30 exhibitors from across Australia will descend on Kangaroo Island early next month for the always popular KI Farming Tools and Tech Field Day.

