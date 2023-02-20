Kangaroo Island landholders battling weeds on their properties can get up to $5,500 to help with the cost of weed management.
Weeds threaten Kangaroo Island's native flora and fauna, and present threats to the local livestock industry.
There are two different subsidies available. Eligible landholders can choose one of:
Currently, the subsidy is only open to those within the fire scar of the 2019-2020 bushfires.
From March 2023, it opens to other landholders.
Anyone applying for the subsidy must not have had a previous weed equipment subsidy from PIRSA, and must have evidence of pasture weeds, fire responsive weeds, declared weeds, or Weeds of National Significance on their property.
The equipment subsidy runs from until April 31, 2023.
More information at https://pir.sa.gov.au/ki-weed-subsidy
Principal biosecurity officer, weeds and pests at the Department of Primary Industries and Regions, Giverny Rodgers encourages KI landowners to apply.
"As the Island continues its recovery from the devastating bushfires of 2019-2020, protecting the unique ecosystem from weeds is more vital than ever," Giverny said.
"Whether they were in the fire scar or not, local landholders may be struggling with weeds as a result of the fires. This subsidy will help more people control weeds on their property."
