Help for Kangaroo Island landholders from PIRSA to control weeds

Updated February 20 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:48pm
Tasmanian blue gum infestations from burned timber plantations are an emerging weed threat on Kangaroo Island. Seedlings can be seen growing in clearings off Church Road in the first year after the fire. Picture by Stan Gorton

Kangaroo Island landholders battling weeds on their properties can get up to $5,500 to help with the cost of weed management.

