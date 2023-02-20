Thank-you Kangaroo Island from Rosalind Cordes

It was most interesting and uplifting to read about Kangaroo Island's 2023 Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Celebrations in The Islander recently.
The community's selflessness and spirit are still evident in so many areas, especially over the past few years.
I would have liked to be with you on Australia Day and wish to congratulate Mos Howard (Citizen of the Year), Kingscote Silo Art Project (Project of the Year), America River's Meet and Greet (Event of the Year) and also our new Australian citizens, John Bancan and Esmerliza Reynolds.
The mayor, councillors and so many volunteers keep the community together and in a multitude of ways work together to improve the lives of others.
It was a great thrill for me to accept the OAM on behalf of my late husband, Neville, in recognition of his contribution to Kangaroo Island and its people.
He didn't ever stop trying to promote the island and its history.
It was always his "beloved Kangaroo Island".Many present and former residents of KI have reached out to me and to my family over the past weeks and have touched our hearts.
Thank you to everyone who had a part in his life or helped him along the way.
