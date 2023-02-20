Acknowledgment of Country read at the Kangaroo Island Council meeting

An Acknowledgment of Country was read by a councillor at the Kangaroo Island Council February 2023 meeting.
This follows the debate as to whether the mayor should read out the statement at the beginning of each meeting.
At the KI Council's meeting on Feb. 14, 2023, councillor Sam Mumford read out the official statement as printed in the agenda.
"'This council acknowledges the deep spiritual significance of Kangaroo Island to many Indigenous Australian nations. We also acknowledge the care and custodianship of this land by Indigenous Australians over many thousands of years, and pay respect to their cultures, and their elders past and present."
Cr Mumford then added: "And I thank those every of race and religion that have gone before us to make Kangaroo Island a special place".
It is unclear as whether this will be read out each monthly KI Council meeting from now on.
