The Islander

Acknowledgment of Country read at the Kangaroo Island Council meeting

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:06pm
The Kangaroo Island Council building in Kingscote. File picture by Stan Gorton

An Acknowledgment of Country was read by a councillor at the Kangaroo Island Council February 2023 meeting.

