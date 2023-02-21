The 2022-2023 Kangaroo Island Basketball Association finals are in full swing.
All semi finals were played last week and this week on Monday, Feb. 20 and Wed, Feb. 23, 2023.
The preliminary finals will be played in the Pavilion and the Rec Centre.
The grand finals will be played on Friday night, Feb 24 and all day Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Rec Centre followed by presentations.
Photos brought to you by KIBA, taken by Maggie's Photography.
The Islander will have Maggie at the finals and presentations for upcoming coverage.
