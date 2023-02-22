North Cape caper for KI Bicycle Users Group riders

The latest Kangaroo Island Bicycle User Group ride was held on Sunday, Feb. 19 starting at the Emu Bay Lavender Farm.
A small group of enthusiastic riders headed out towards Emu Bay, veering off up Wallaby Track.
Memories of overhanging trees, trees on the track and sand enough to bury a car were shattered when we encountered a good track with only some sandy patches and a few bumps and lumps but generally a lovely ride through coastal mallee.
We continued on down Stevens road, dodging some rather large kangaroos and then turned left towards North Cape, deciding against taking Turner Drive to Cape Rouge.
We continued on with the surface getting increasingly holey and bumpy and arrived at beautiful Boxing Bay.
A few of the more adventurous of us plunged into the enticing ocean to cool off and reinvigorate before turning for home.
After a gentle ride back along North Cape, and North Coast Road we arrived back at the Emu Bay Lavender Farm.
As it was a beautiful warm Sunday, there was plenty of traffic along North Coast Road heading to Emu Bay, and we were impressed that all of them were very respectful of our bike riders, maintaining the 1.5 metre separation and passing only when safe to do so.
We celebrated a lovely ride with lunch at the Lavender Farm.
Our next ride is on Sunday, March 26 at 10am starting at the Vivonne Bay campground. All welcome. Contact Manfred Meidert 8553 0383 for more details. - Jenni Harris
