Scientists uncover more secrets from the eastern Great Australian Bight

Extra nutrients flowing into the Great Australian Bight from the Murray-Darling Basin add additional fuel to the Great Australian Bight's abundant marine habitats, South Australian experts say.
This follows publication of a new study in the scientific journal Oceanologia describing for the first time a new type of phytoplankton that supports the region's vast marine food web.
Scientists from Flinders University and the SA Research Development Institute conducted a comprehensive multi-year study of the plankton variability in the eastern Great Australian Bight west of Kangaroo Island.
Flinders University oceanographer Associate Professor Jochen Kaempf said it was not yet known if and how most recent flooding and opening of the Murray Mouth would impact on the Bight.
Sampling of ocean water had taken place west of Kangaroo Island since 2007.
The Great Australian Bight is one of Australia's prime marine habitats because it supports a rich diversity of unique marine flora and fauna, ranging from extensive seagrass beds and kelp forests to exotic species such as the leafy seadragon, white sharks, blue whales, and other marine organisms.
Plankton is the food base of many marine food webs.
It has commonly been understood that the Bight is generally very low in plankton biomass, called oligotrophic, except during austral summer months, when the nutrient supply by upwelling ocean currents triggers phytoplankton blooms in the shelf and coastal waters west of Kangaroo Island.
Dr Kaempf and the studies have discovered that the region produces enough smaller types of phytoplankton, called pico- and nano-phytoplankton, year-round, underpinning a relatively stable stock of zooplankton species that supports the region's marine food web.
"Our findings bust the myth of the Bight as an oligotrophic ocean," says Associate Professor Kaempf, from Flinders University's College of Science and Engineering.
"Instead, the findings point to a year-round supply of nutrients fuelling the marine food web, most likely related to a high degree of nutrient recycling of the region".
Michelle Newman, co-author of this study and current Flinders University honours student, said the study employed a technique based on the analysis of phytoplankton pigment markers that can be attributed to different types of phytoplankton.
"This analysis requires the collection of water samples, which is a work-intensive and expensive undertaking," Michelle said.
The study's co-author Dr Mark Doubell, from SA Research Development Institute (SARDI), the research division of PIRSA, has coordinated many of the associated field cruises undertaken for the Integrated Marine Observing System (IMOS) since 2007.
IMOS is a National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy (NCRIS) initiative of the federal government.
"This study was only possible due to the IMOS investment in the collection and analysis of water-column samples," Dr Doubell says.
"Indeed, it is of critical importance to extend the IMOS initiative into the future, so that we do not miss the opportunity to understand possible climate-change impacts on this important marine ecosystem such as the enhanced risk of marine heatwaves," Dr Kaempf said.
The article - "A study of the seasonal and interannual variability of phytoplankton and zooplankton assemblages in a significant marine ecosystem" by Jochen Kaempf, Michelle Newman, Mark Doubell, Luciana Mller, Ryan Baring, Alex Shute and Ana Redondo Rodriguez - has been has been published in the scientific journal Oceanologia DOI:10.1016/j.oceano.2022.12.003.
