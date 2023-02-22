A Severe Heatwave watch-and-act message is issued for the Kangaroo Island forecast district on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
SA State Emergency Service meanwhile has issued an Extreme Heatwave Emergency Warning message for the Lower Eyre Peninsula forecast district for Thursday.
The BoM is forecasting 33 degrees in Kingscote and 40 degrees in Parndana on Thursday and then 36 degrees for both for Friday, with a possible shower.
Port Lincoln is expecting 40 degrees on Thursday and then 37 on Friday.
The SA Country Fire Service has issued an Extreme fire danger rating and a Total Fire Ban for Lower Eyre Peninsula and four other districts, but not Kangaroo Island.
Temperatures should moderate across South Australia by the weekend.
The SES says a heatwave is more than just hot weather. When it is very hot during the day and it does not cool down at night, it is hard for your body to cool itself.
Babies, and young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people who are already unwell are especially at risk in a severe heatwave, but even healthy people should take care.
Take action to make sure you and your family stay well during this heatwave event.
What you should do:
Health information:
Stay informed:
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.