Keep cool by staying indoors as much as possible and turn fans and air-conditioners on early in the day to stop the heat from building up in your home.

Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Carry a water bottle with you if you go out.

Never leave children, or pets, alone in a car.

The very young, older people and those who are already unwell are most at risk - check on them regularly.