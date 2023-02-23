The Islander

Gemma Brook awarded 2023 Palace of Production residency at Emu Bay

Updated February 23 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:56am
Gemma Brook, originally from the Adelaide Hills, is headed to Kangaroo Island to spend four weeks as the artist in residence at the P.O.P studio at Emu Bay in March 2023. Picture supplied

Regional South Australian painter Gemma Brook has been awarded the 2023 Palace of Production residency and will spend four weeks immersed in the natural beauty of Kangaroo Island.

