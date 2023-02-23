Dudley Writers' Group goes into recess, nine books still for sale

Members of the Dudley Writers' Group member recently gathered for its AGM and, importantly, a discussion of their future.
The longevity of the Kangaroo Island writers' group, established in 1989, is a source of pride and satisfaction to its members but due to dwindling numbers the group has decided to go into recess.
A caretaker committee has been elected to oversee the continuing sales of the group's books as the remaining stocks represent a valuable asset and should not simply be discarded.
Islanders interested in developing their writing skills are encouraged to consult Writers SA, whose web site is writerssa.org.au, where they will find links for programs and workshops, most of which are on-line.
Topics include TV Script Writing, Memoir, Editing, Poetry, Fiction and Self-publishing.
Over three decades, the Dudley Writers' Group has edited and published nine books based upon Island life and experiences.
Genres have included oral and local history, poetry, short fiction, feature writing and humour.
Group initiatives for developing and publishing stories, as well as lifting the standards for local writers have included:
The group's nine published collections include four of its most popular books: Colours of Kangaroo Island and Scratching the Surface (both with second print runs), Digging Deeper and The Some of Us.
They are a valuable record of Island life and will continue to be available for purchase from retail outlets including Clifford's Honey Farm, Big Quince Print and the KI Gallery. - Meredith Geyer, caretaker chairperson, Dudley Writers' Group
