The weather was perfect for the February 2023 Probus meeting when president Wendy Bennett organised the outing along the Kangaroo Island south coast.
A group of 23 KI Probus members and friends participating.
After the car pool and drive from Kingscote, morning tea was enjoyed on the banks of the Eleanor River.
Several took the short walk to the beach enjoying the spectacular waves breaking, and feeling the soft sand and the warm water of the river on their feet.
Next stop was the Vivonne Bay picnic shed, where all enjoyed barbecue meat with delicious shared salads, sweets, drinks and lots of social chatting.
Several took the opportunity to walk along the edge of the Harriet River to once again enjoy the beach.
To end the day a short drive past the Vivonne Bay jetty gave participants the opportunity to enjoy the scenery of the Bay on the way to Point Ellen, also a spectacular viewing point where several photos were taken by the group.
Thank you Wendy for organising this enjoyable Kangaroo Island outing. - Jaffrey Drinkwater
