Drakes Kingscote supermarket manager Kirste Mitchell leaving after 17 years

Kirste Mitchell is leaving Kangaroo Island after 17 years of working at and eventually managing the Drakes supermarket in Kingscote.
She started working in supermarkets as a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Adelaide.
She first worked on the checkouts at West Beach Foodland, and worked her way up manage the front end of the store.
Kirste then transferred to the Foodland head office at Torrensville to be the front-end manager.
She worked for Drakes for 10 years in Adelaide before moving south and starting a family.
Kirste and her family moved to Kangaroo Island a few years before Drakes bought the supermarket in Kingscote from Morrisons.
The very day Drakes took over, Kirste started working for Drakes again.
That was 17 years ago, and Kirste worked her way up from being a grocery assistant to assistant store manager.
And then 10 years ago, she got the job as the only female store manager in South Australia.
Kirste has worked hard for Drakes and the community of Kangaroo Island, as managing a store on KI has its logistical challenges.
"The best thing about KI is the nature and beauty of the Island," she said. "The thing I will miss the most is my family and my work family."
Kirste and her family are starting a new chapter in their lives, having a long holiday then moving up to north Queensland.
Beth Davis of Kingscote will like other residents miss Kirste and she wrote a letter to the editor.
"I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Kirste Mitchell from Drakes, for all her help for KI people affected by the 2020 fires," Beth wrote in her letter.
"Kirste often opened after hours and was very willing to help wherever possible.
"As one recipient said 'Kirste was awesome'.
"Kirste is leaving Drakes as manager very soon, so if you see her in the next week wish her and husband safe travels and thank-you for all your help."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.