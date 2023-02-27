Kangaroo Island Basketball Association held its 2022-2023 Grand Finals on Friday night and Saturday, Feb. 25.
The Kingscote Rec Centre was packed with parents friends children and team members with capacity crowds cheering for their teams, the biggest crowds in years.
The food vans outside were very popular.
KIBA president Kristy Turner thanked her committee and volunteers, who helped make basketball, such a tremendous success and basketball is the biggest participator sport on Kangaroo Island.
There were 11 teams participating in different age groups this year, with six Junior and five Senior teams.
Queenie were winners of both the A Men and A Women competitions, which made it five in a row for the women.
There will be more basketball coverage in next week's Islander. - Maggie Patterson
