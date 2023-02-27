MacGillivray wins 2023 Shovel Shield grand final after delay

The postponed grand final for the T10 Shovel Shield competition was finally played last Thursday on a very warm evening at Parndana Oval on Kangaroo Island.
MacGillivray captain Rhys Bullard won the toss and had no hesitation in sending the hosts in to bat.
T. McMulkin and J. Sexton got Parndana off to a run a ball start, but a measly over from K. Bolto the next over put the pressure on.
McMulkin, who after hitting M. Loots well over the Parndana club house for a maximum, found himself holed out to a good catch to R. Florance two balls later.
In the fast paced action of T10 cricket, there's no time to get yourself settled, and S. Fernando took to the task of upping the run rate almost immediately, finding the boundary on his second ball against Bolto, however he tried for one too many and soon found the bails of his stumps missing.
From then there was a steady progression of both runs and wickets, with the batters putting the pressure on the fielders at every opportunity by sneaking singles, however apart from a first ball boundary from I. Trethewey, the boundaries dried up for Parndana.
The varied bowling from MacGillivray made the going difficult, and while each batter got a start, the pursuit of boundaries soon found them heading back to the pavilion.
Parndana ultimately posting 58 from their 10 overs.
J. Sexton the pick of the batters for Parndana who battled to keep the run rate up and M. Loots the pick of the bowlers with 2/11 from his two overs.
A quick change over saw a new opening pair for MacGillivray in J. Bald and B. Willson.
It would be the only batters that MacGillivray would need as a couple of boundaries from both Bald and Willson in the opening over set the tone of their innings.
T. McMulkin bowled well in his two allotted overs for only five runs, however the MacGillivray batters were doing enough damage at the other end to easily account for the required runs, chasing the 59 runs down in just over six overs.
J. Bald the standout batter for the day, posting a not out 39 from 17 balls including six fours and a 6, with just three dot balls in the innings, ably supported by Willson on 15 from 12.
A big thank-you to both teams in their cooperation and understanding to successfully reschedule, and as always, a huge thank-you to the Bell family for their continued support of cricket on Kangaroo Island. - Michael Slade
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.