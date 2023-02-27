The Islander
Photos

MacGillivray wins 2023 Shovel Shield grand final after delay

By Michael Slade
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The postponed grand final for the T10 Shovel Shield competition was finally played last Thursday on a very warm evening at Parndana Oval on Kangaroo Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.