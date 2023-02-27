Ross Wilson has confirmed he will be playing Eagle Rock on Penneshaw Oval, home of the Dudley Eagles football and netball teams.
Kangaroo Island will be lucky to catch him on his latest Australian tour "Celebrating 50 years of Eagle Rock" when he visits as part of the line-up for the 2023 New Shoots Music Festival.
Co-headlining alongside Ross Wilson are multi-ARIA-winning alt-rockers The Rubens, along with a stacked line-up at Penneshaw Oval on March 25, 2023.
Get more information and book your tickets at: www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au/
The icon of the Australian music scene, Ross Wilson has rocked Australia for five decades with his bands Daddy Cool and then Mondo Rock.
And he is looking forward to visiting Kangaroo Island for the first time, performing with his five-member band Ross Wilson and the Peaceniks at New Shoots.
We caught up Ross on the phone just before he was about to play on his current "Ross Wilson's Cool World" tour of SA wineries and venues.
For the New Shoots festival, Ross said he would perform some new material by the band, as well as many of the "essentials".
"I've already been briefed about the Eagle Rock connection," he said, noting the song had been adopted by several sporting teams.
He said it was great that local musicians were included in the festival line-up and he looked forward to listening to the homegrown talent.
Unfortunately he could not stay and had to catch the ferry straight back after the performance for the rest of his tour engagements.
He said he'd love to visit with his wife and see how the Island was recovering from the bushfire.
He attributed his longevity and ability to keep so busy with his strategy of working hard for 10 months and then taking two months off to go to Greece with his wife to relax.
From Daddy Cool to Mondo Rock and as a solo artist with no less than 26 ARIA Top 40 hits to his credit as a singer, songwriter and producer, Ross Wilson is one of Australia's most awarded, respected and well-known artists.
From the legendary band Daddy Cool whose 1971 number one anthem Eagle Rock smashed all previous sales records in Australia, to the 1977 formation of Mondo Rock, delivering 80's hits 'Cool World', 'State of The Heart', 'Chemistry', 'No Time', and 'Come Said The Boy' and into the 21st century as a solo performer, producer and songwriter, Wilson has never been out of the limelight.
Twice inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame, Wilson has written hits for Jimmy Barnes, John Farnham and Joe Cocker, and produced smash hit albums for Skyhooks, Jo Jo Zep & the Falcons and Screaming Jets.
What's on for New Shoots
Ross Wilson and The Rubens will be joined with some of the best South Australian talent: Dusty Lee's Blues Jam, Busseys, Bermuda Bay and Nathan May.
Appearing along with these visiting artists will be KI local musicians Xavier Wadsworth, Jacky Winter and Double Header, who nabbed a spot on the festival's main stage as winners of the "New Shoots Home Grown" open-mic competition. DJ Mell Hall will end the night.
New Shoots is a grassroots initiative organised by a local not-for-profit East End Events committee, which has a vision to produce a world-class, annual event that attracts more than 3500 people by 2025.
On offer will be delicious local beverages by Dudley Wines, KI Spirits, Tattoo Me Coolers and False Cape Wines.
There will be a mouth-watering selection of local food trucks including Squid Squad, Saigon Tuckerbox, Gypsea Wagin and more.
For those wanting to stay the night, camping is available for over 18s at the adjacent Penneshaw Golf Club between Friday and Sunday for $29 per person.
SeaLink is offering a special 50 per cent discount with discount code "NEWSHOOTS23" when booking via the SeaLink website www.sealink.com.au/kangaroo-island/ - terms and conditions apply.
Limited early-bird tickets are on sale for $79 with the option to purchase camping tickets for $29 for the weekend. General admission tickets are $99.
There is a $45 shuttle bus service, servicing Parndana, American River and Kingscote. Book your tickets at: www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au/
