Ross Wilson to play Eagle Rock at home of Dudley Eagles for 2023 New Shoots Music Festival

By Stan Gorton
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:26pm
Ross Wilson has confirmed he will be playing Eagle Rock on Penneshaw Oval, home of the Dudley Eagles football and netball teams.

