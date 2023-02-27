International delegates from the Asia Pacific's premier agri-food technology event, the evokeAG conference in Adelaide, visited Kangaroo Island last week for a two day tour of its primary producers.
The AgriFutures evokeAG Conference attracts leaders, farmers, innovators, accelerators, researchers, universities, corporates, government and investors to shine a global spotlight on Australia, New Zealand and Asia as a hub for agri-food technology and related research excellence.
The KI side-tour on Feb. 24 and 25, 2023 was organised by Primary and Industries and Resource SA, which along with Agriculture KI is also conducting the new KI Agtech Project, also showcased at evokeAG.
The KI AgTech Project is part of the federal government's Regional Recovery Partnerships Program, and aims to assist local producers by identifying farm processes that can be supported by the latest in agriculture and food technology.
The tour's first visit was the Oyster Farm Shop and Kangaroo Island Shellfish aquaculture operation at American River, where they were hosted by Ken and Amanda Rowe.
The Rowes were able to tell the delegates about their expanding operation, that now included native flat oysters and possibly seaweed, along the lines of multi-species, integrated aquaculture.
Delegates were also interested in Ken Rowe's popular miShell farm management data software that was helping oyster farmers around Australia become more efficient.
This business-transforming app, now found on the phones and iPads of about 60 oyster farms around Australia, received some funding from the SA's AgTech Growth Fund.
After lunch at Kangaroo Island Spirits, the delegates then visited Yale Norris at Islander Estate Wines and finally the Davis family at Island Beehive before spending the night at Kingscote.
On Saturday, the tour visited Seed Terminator in Kingscote, Peter Cooper seed potato and sheep operation at Parndana, followed by a "long lunch" at Dudley Winery and a trip to Cape Willoughby.
The delegates from Israel, NZ, Canada, USA and Australia learned how these producers were already using technology and what they were looking forward to in the future.
Israel-Australia Chamber of Commerce project manager Shifka Seigel brought with her delegates from Israel interested in learning new technologies to overcoming their own primary production challenges.
"We were pleased to see producers on the island working to building their businesses out and take on new technologies/solutions. The one thing we all took away was that the Island is quite indicative of upcoming collaboration between government and the private sector," Ms Seigel said. "Thanks for having the Israeli Delegation!"
More about evokeAG
South Australian farmers and primary producers were showcased to the world last week at the AgriFutures evokeAG Conference in Adelaide.
South Australia's industry and research leaders have been centre stage on home turf, exposing the world to the region's incredible industries, including food, wine and agribusiness, renewable energy, and space.
Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Murray Watt attended and said it was a great event for South Australia and the nation's ag sector.
"evokeAG is a world-class event and showcases innovation across a range of topics including biosecurity, sustainability, carbon farming, and First Nations agriculture," Mr Watt said.
"The Albanese Government shares the industry's vision for agriculture to become a $100 billion industry by 2030, and is backing research and innovation that will help to achieve that goal.
"In particular, our National Reconstruction Fund, currently being debated in Parliament, will deliver $500 million for co-investment with industry to boost value adding in agriculture, fisheries and forestry."
SA Minister for Primary Industries, Clare Scriven said the State had a lot to be proud of.
"South Australia has undeniably proven itself to be a leader in the agrifood innovation space with the state's food, wine and agribusiness being the largest manufacturing sector in the state and its largest export," she said.
"Our primary industries generated a record $17.3 billion revenue in 21-22, an increase of 12 per cent.
"We're excited to be the place that will foster fruitful connections and innovative collaborations throughout the week".
To learn more about evokeAG visit https://evokeag.com/
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.