Kangaroo Island Council seeks feedback on community land

The Kangaroo Island Council is currently seeking feedback on a range of community-owned assets.
Since May 2021, the KI Council has adopted 17 amended Council Land Management Plan Data Sheets, and currently has 15 Land Management Plan Data Sheets either currently out for consultation or recently having completed their consultation period.
To take part in current consultations, visit: https://www.kangarooisland.sa.gov.au/notice-board/consultations
Chief executive Greg Georgopoulos said the Community Land Management Plans (CLMPs) shaped the future use of community-owned land under the care and control of the council.
"A CLMP sets out the details for management of its community land. Section 199 of the Local Government Act 1999 (LG Act) requires that a council must manage community land in accordance with any management plan for the relevant land," Mr Georgopoulos said.
Further, section 196 LG Act states that a management plan is required for community land if the land is, or is to be, occupied under a lease or licence; or the land has been, or is to be, specifically modified or adapted for the benefit or enjoyment of the community.
"A review of Council's Land Management Plans started in March 2021 and remains ongoing," he said.
Kangaroo Island mayor Michael Pengilly encouraged Islanders to have their say.
"Administration have been progressively reviewing data sheets within the existing CLMP, these data sheet reviews are being prioritized and then presented to council individually for action according to any pending community or Council activities or actions," Mr Pengilly said.
"Any activity or use of council land contemplated by the community, on community land needs to be identified within the relevant management plan for the applicable parcel of land.
"If it is not already identified, the CLMP needs to be reviewed and consulted with the community."
Mr Georgopoulos said land management plan were only able to be amended after consulted with the community, and then any changes had to be endorsed by the council.
Mr Georgopoulos said once the CLMP is changed, council could then enter arrangements with interested parties to lease, licence or permit certain activities on the community land.
It is important to understand that the council was not able to do this if the council land management plan did not contemplate the future potential or existing use or activities of the land, he said.
Elected members determine the appropriate period of consultation; this is done in line with the council's public consultation policy and generally is at least 21 days.
"Council can only adopt a proposal for amendment to a CLMP after Council has carried out the relevant public consultation," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"Following public consultation, and internal review, amended proposed Council Land Data Sheets are endorsed by council and the various respective Council Land Data sheet pages are then substituted into the existing CLMP, replacing the superseded Data Sheets," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.