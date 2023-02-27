The Islander

Help shape the future of American River through new structure plan

Updated February 28 2023 - 11:06am, first published 10:57am
Residents attend a previous community consultation session on the American River Structure Plan organised by the Kangaroo Island Council. Picture by KI Council

The Kangaroo Island Council's structure plan for American River is out for final consultation.

