Help shape the future of American River through new structure plan

The Kangaroo Island Council's structure plan for American River is out for final consultation.
The KI Council has worked with the American River residents and businesses to plan for the long term, identify new opportunities, and prioritise projects for the township.
"The aim of the structure plan is to help provide a high standard of liveability and enhance the attractiveness of the township," mayor Michael Pengilly said.
Previous community consultation has helped to shape the Draft American River Structure Plan, he said.
The council is now seeking community feedback for a period of 42 days starting Feb. 28, 2023, and closing 5pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
"Council understands that there are many changes happening across the Island with installation of the new desalination plant and 55-kilometre pipeline from Penneshaw to Kingscote," he said
"Now, more than ever it is important for residents and businesses in American River to have their say on the amenities, infrastructure and community assets to support population growth."
The Draft American River Structure Plan can be viewed on the council's website.
Hard copy version of the draft plan will be available for inspection at the American River Service Centre, Penneshaw Community Business Centre and Council's office at Kingscote.
The council is seeking written feedback using the survey.
"Use the QR code to go directly to the online survey. It should take less than ten minutes," Mr Pengilly said.
"If you need help accessing any of the information or filling in the survey, please call council's customer service team on 8553 4500."
