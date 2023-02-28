The penultimate round of the 2022/23 Kangaroo Island Tennis Association season saw Western Districts 1 play Western Districts 2, as no matter what happens in the final two rounds, they are guaranteed of finishing second and third and clashing again in the preliminary final.
WD 1 had some regular players missing, but the super subs were out to impress.
Tessa Shalay made a cameo appearance for the team, and if it wasn't for her winning two of her three sets, the result would have been even more one sided towards team Downing.
With their regular line up, they proved too strong overall for Wonks 1.
Darren and Tracey Downing and Robbo and Lauren Downing both won both of their sets, while Daryl and Greg Downing and Olivia and Oscar Downing split theirs.
In the reverse doubles, it was the Downing show again, winning three of the four sets on offer.
Only Tessa and Marty Kay were able to withstand the Downing tsunami.
The triple Ds - Daryl and Darren Downing - were so quick in beating their opponents, you could've sworn that they only played five games, while Robbo Downing finished that early, that the top doubles teams hadn't even finished their second set, let alone played their reverse.
If only Lucas Downing had money on that, instead of the donkeys that he was backing!
A comfortable win and bragging rights for Western Districts 2, who will be hoping to repeat the result in two weeks time. Good luck to everyone in the finals coming up. - Rod's Nephew
Results
Western Districts 2 9 sets 74 games defeated Western Districts 1 3 sets 48 games
Daryl Weatherspoon/Greg Downing vs Alex Laver/Lleyton Hedges 6-4 6-7
Darren Morris/Tracy Downing d Barry Wheaton/Maree Gifford 6-1 6-3
Adam Robson/Lauren Downing d Verity Carey/Marty Kay 6-3 6-1
Olivia Downing/Oscar Turner vs Timothy Larcombe/Tessa Shalay 1-6 6-3
Reverse Doubles:
D. Weatherspoon/D Morris d A. Laver/B. Wheaton 9-4
G. Downing/T. Downing d L. Hedges/M. Gifford 9-3
A. Robson/O. Downing d V. Carey/ T. Larcombe 9-4
L. Downing/O. Turner l M. Kay/T. Shalay 4-9
