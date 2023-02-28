The Islander

A Western Districts showdown in Kangaroo Island tennis

By Rod's Nephew
Updated March 1 2023 - 10:07am, first published 9:48am
Tracey Downing in the 2021/2022 KI tennis finals. File photo by Maggie's Photography

The penultimate round of the 2022/23 Kangaroo Island Tennis Association season saw Western Districts 1 play Western Districts 2, as no matter what happens in the final two rounds, they are guaranteed of finishing second and third and clashing again in the preliminary final.

