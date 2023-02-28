Expressions of interest are now open to run the café and retail space in the new Flinders Chase Visitor Centre on the west end of Kangaroo Island.
The new $14.6 million centre is currently under construction after the former building was destroyed in the 2019-20 fires.
The café and retail space in the previous building was last operated by Joe Tippett and his family, both that venture was completely destroyed on Jan. 3, 2020, along with the rest of the park.
Joe now works for the Red Cross on KI, through which he has been heavily involved in Kangaroo Island's recovery process.
Since the fires, National Parks has also rebuilt the two damaged cottages just inside the park entrance, while the nearby Kelly Hill Caves park and attraction is due to reopen next month, April 2023.
The new Flinders Chase Visitor Centre meanwhile is on track to open in the first half of 2024.
The state government says as of March 1, 2023, the new centre's structural steel framing and footings are complete, and timber and roof framing are in progress.
It is being built on a new location, formerly the KI Wilderness Retreat, next to the Flinders Chase National Park's eastern entrance.
KI's tourism industry contributes about $140 million annually to the regional economy, and rebuilding key visitor infrastructure is vital for the recovery of the island and its community.
The new centre has been designed by award-winning Troppo Architects.
The University of Adelaide is partnering with the South Australian Government to build research facilities at the centre, contributing $2 million towards the project.
It is anticipated conservation groups, research partners and commercial tour operators will use the event space and that local produce will be sold from the centre.
National Parks and Wildlife Service executive director Mike Williams defined what was being sought in the new café and retail operator.
"We are looking for an operator who can not only create an offering centred around great food, beverages, and exceptional retail and customer service but also an operator who shares the values of the National Parks and Wildlife Service to reduce environmental impact and encourage a healthy lifestyle," Mr Williams said.
"Proposals are being sought from experienced hospitality operators who can add to this globally renowned destination, and who demonstrate the expertise and capacity to provide high-quality local food, beverage and retail service."
The Expression of Interest process is now open.
More information can be found at here or by calling exclusive Savills - Adelaide (RLA 1786) leasing agent Rob Williamson 0412 803 482.
For further updates visit www.parks.sa.gov.au
Deputy Premier and Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, Susan Close said KI was a world-renowned attraction.
"Our national parks provide some of the most unique landscapes on the planet with Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island among the most beautiful," Dr Close said.
"This was recently recognised worldwide with the island making it on to the New York Times list of the top 10 places to visit in 2023, for its 'breathtaking ocean views' and 'status as an ecological haven'."
SA Tourism Minister, Zoe Bettison said Kangaroo Island was among the state's most incredible destinations and the new visitor centre would be an integral part of the future visitor experiences.
"The café and retail space will be at the heart of the new visitor centre which will be a central hub for the Flinders Chase National Park and the many natural attractions in the western end of Kangaroo Island," Ms Bettison said.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said the reopening of the visitor centre and café would be welcomed by visitors and locals alike.
"We are looking for a partner who is passionate about Kangaroo Island and showcasing the amazing produce it has to offer," Mr Bignell said.
"This is a great opportunity for people with a passion for food and produce, but also the natural environment."
