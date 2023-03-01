The Islander
Photos

US visitors from Mystic Seaport Museum to visit Rebuild Independence Group shed at American River, Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated March 1 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shipwright Nathan Adams from the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut with RIG boat builders Julian Street, David Churchill, Des Lanthois and Tony Klieve on top of the upturned Independence inside the shed. Picture by Stan Gorton

American shipwright Nathan Adams has given his nod of approval to those building the replica of the 19th century sealing ship Independence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.