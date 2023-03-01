American shipwright Nathan Adams has given his nod of approval to those building the replica of the 19th century sealing ship Independence.
He spent a couple of days at the Rebuild Independence Group shed at American River last week, checking on the boat building progress.
Nathan was joined on the three-day tour of KI by his wife Maria Petrillo, a historian, teacher and blacksmith, also at the Mystic museum.
Maria spent her time on the Island checking out the Hope Cottage Museum in Kingscote and the Penneshaw Maritime and Folk Museum.
Nathan is involved in historic ship restoration and construction at Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic, Connecticut, home port of the sealers that set up at American River in 1803.
"It's very interesting to see it taking shape and they've done a nice job given they all come from different backgrounds," he said. "This should become a great tourism attraction for the Island."
Rebuild Independence Group founder Tony Klieve said the volunteers had been busy fitting planking to the exterior of the 35-tonne schooner.
They hope to pull the ship out of the shed and flip it over within a year.
Finishing the vessel with masts and an engine would require additional donations, he said.
Nathan and Maria appeared at a special presentation at the American River Hall on Saturday afternoon, Feb 24, 2023, organised by the RIG group.
Organiser Anne A'Herran said the presentation went very well with more than 70 attending and enjoying the costume drama by Maria and performance of sea shanties by local musicians.
She thanked Joy Willson at Penneshaw and Lesley Walker at Kingscote for their hospitality and hosting Maria.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.