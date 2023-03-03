The Islander
Kangaroo Island Lions' merry-go-round horses, swans get a fresh coat of paint

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
Retired teacher and artist David Pickard is sprucing up the Lions merry-go-round horses, popular with Kangaroo Island children for 50 years.

