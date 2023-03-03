Retired teacher and artist David Pickard is sprucing up the Lions merry-go-round horses, popular with Kangaroo Island children for 50 years.
Lions of Kangaroo Island original member Jack Meakins built the merry-go-round in 1973, welding it together on his farm.
Jack's daughter Kate Stanton remembers her father building the ride in his shed at Northside farm at Duncan.
He built the ride shortly after Lions club was founded as a way of raising funds.
And Kate said it was fantastic that the ride loved by so many KI children over half a century was still going and getting a makeover.
Jack sourced an electric motor and differential from a back-end of a Ford Falcon, and welded it all together, she said.
"It was my last year in school and I remember he made us kids paint the swans and horses," Kate said.
After it was built, the merry-go-round was housed at the Arthur Wright's property at Brownlow, along with the Lions' train ride.
Arthur on his death donated the property to the Lions, and it is where the two rides reside to this day.
March 4, 2023 happens to be national Lions Awareness Day, recognising 25,000 plus hardworking volunteers often serve their communities silently behind the scenes.
The Lions Club of Kangaroo Island celebrated 50 years in 2019 and at the charter anniversary dinner the work of Jack Meakins, including the merry-go-round construction, was recognised.
Also acknowledged was the club's train ride purchased in 1979 for $500, and both rides continue to bring joy to Island children.
John Grimes has been involved in the KI Lions for 40 years and said over the years he helped transport the merry-go-round to shows and events from Penneshaw to Parndana.
"Anywhere there is electricity, we can set up," he said.
The horses became even more in need of a new coat of paint after the COVID pandemic measure of being sprayed down with alcohol-based sanitiser between rides.
The Lions organise to have a qualified technician come over to the Islander for the merry-go-round's required annual certification.
New Lions member, David Pickard moved to Kangaroo Island from western NSW last year where he taught Indigenous and disengaged kids, often using art and creativity to break down barriers.
He loves creating art and so volunteered to repaint the merry-go-round horses, of which there are seven, as well as a zebra and two swans.
"I've given them new identities and there is now a unicorn," David said. "I've given them a bit more character and made them more attractive to make the kids want to ride them."
He is also replacing the leather reigns and redoing the seats, which were also badly in need of care.
David is also involved in the Kingscote Men's Shed and also plans on getting involved in the KI art community.
Most recently he has created and sold art to help the war effort in Ukraine, and his paintings of native animals sold very well at the recent cruise ship markets at Penneshaw.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
