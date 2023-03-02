Organisers of The Black Dog Ride on Kangaroo Island have released final details about the event coming up on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
This will be the 11th year riders have gathered on Kangaroo Island to participate in the nationwide event that is Black Dog Ride's iconic annual "One-Dayer".
The 2023 ride starts at Memorial Park in Kingscote at 8am with check in and registrations.
Riders depart for Vivonne Bay at 9.30am, travelling south on the freshly sealed Hickmans Road and arriving at 10:15am for an hour-long morning tea at Vivonne Bay General Store.
After this, they head west past Flinders Chase entrance to have lunch at the Roo Lagoon Homestead from 12noon to 1.30pm thanks to the Western Lions, with a gold coin donation appreciated.
There will be a speaker, raffle draw and auction of donated goods.
The next stop is the Rock Pool Cafe at Stokes Bay from 2pm to 2.45pm, followed by the finish Parndana at Community Hall.
Please Register online at www.blackdogride.org.au and select the SA Kangaroo island ride.
For more info contact coordinator: Stephen Dixon at kangarooisland@blackdogride.org.au
This ride aims to start a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.
One in five Australians experience a mental health condition each year, and 3 million Australians are living with depression or anxiety.
Tragically, eight Australians take their lives each day. That's more than 3000 lives lost to suicide each year.
The tragic loss of our loved ones to suicide drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance.
Breaking down the barrier of silence encourages our friends, family and colleagues to seek help, because mental illness is just that, an illness.
Mental illness can be managed to enable sufferers to lead meaningful, fulfilling lives.
Fostering awareness is the catalyst for encouraging help seeking behaviour and preventing suicide.
