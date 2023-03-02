Join the Friends of Dudley Peninsula Parks group and help your environment

Would you like to join a group of active volunteers working in Dudley Peninsula conservation parks?
The Friends of Dudley Peninsula Parks group is newly energised with a strong working bee program for 2023.
They even go kayaking on Pelican Lagoon!
Friends president Kathie Stove, who has returned to the role after a six-year rest, said that monthly working bees during the wetter months were the cornerstone of the group's activities.
"We have a variety of activities for members to enjoy while making a positive difference to a healthy Dudley Peninsula environment," she said.
"We encourage biodiversity of the conservation parks in our area by keeping the pests down and the native plant species up.
"In 2023 we have a strong planting program in Baudin Conservation Park, and will also be planting on Pig Islet in Pelican Lagoon. We plan to revegetate at Cape Willoughby next year."
Complementing the planting is a program of weed control focusing on the declared weed boxthorn and the toxic arum lilies in Lashmar CP.
The group takes a long boundary walk each year to check on and remove weeds encroaching into the large remote conservation parks, Simpson and Lesueur.
The group is also taking an active role in the KI National Parks and Wildlife Consultative Group and the working group for the Penneshaw to Cape Willoughby Walking Trail.
If you would like to join the group, email friendsofdudleypeninsulaparks@gmail.com or phone Kathie Stove 0417 086 870. The group and our environment will welcome you.
