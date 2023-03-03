The 2023 KI Farming Tools and Tech Field Day was a success with Island farmers checking out more than 30 exhibits and learning the latest from speakers.
The free event held Thursday, March 2, at the Cygnet River Racecourse was organised by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board and Agriculture Kangaroo Island.
Exhibitors from across Australia were present to highlight the latest cutting-edge tools and tech in the agricultural world.
KI Landscape Board member Grant Flanagan was emcee for the day, with raffles drawn all through the day.
A highlight were the shearing demonstrations on the Catch and Drag Module brought to field day by Australian Wool Innovation.
On hand was the machine's inventor Chris Haynes from Haynes Engineering at Naracoorte, who explained how the device helped ease the physical burden for shearers.
AWI industry development coordinator Tom Hersee said the race delivery unit reduced and eliminated the need to catch and drag sheep for shearing.
Cradling and neatly presenting each sheep to the shearer would reduce injuries, as well as making shearing more efficient.
The module had already handled up to 50,000 sheep and was being retrofitted to shearing sheds around Australia.
The KI Landscape Board and PIRSA hosted guest speakers in the evening, covering topics such as emerging technological advances in shearing and wool handling and growing a high yielding crop with fewer insecticides.
If you missed the event but want to know more, contact the Landscape Boards Venetia Bolwell on 8553 2476 or email venetia.bolwell@sa.gov.au
The KI field day is supported by the KI Landscape Board through funding from the federal government's National Landcare Program.
