The KI Basketball 2022-2023 grand finals were held on Friday night and Saturday, Feb. 25.
Queenie were winners of both the A Men and A Women competitions, and the win for the Queenie A Women made it five in a row.
Queenie president Carly Roesler, along with teammate Morgan Bruce, have both had a total of 13 wins with Queenie A's.
Both were part of the previous six-in-a-row team from 2010 to 2016, while about a decade previous, there was another Queenie team that had a six-final winning streak.
Queenie celebrates 40 years next year after it was founded in the front bar of the Queenscliffe Family Hotel.
Carly said it would be great for the team to equal the six wins next year when big 40th celebrations for Queenie were planned.
This year, the KIBA finals had 11 teams participating in different age groups. The Kingscote Rec Centre was packed with families and team members with capacity crowds. The food vans outside were very popular.
There were more than 500 people through the doors on both nights with all clubs represented in the finals.
KIBA president Kristy Turner thanked her committee and volunteers, who helped make basketball, such a tremendous success and basketball is the biggest participator summer sport on KI.
"Each of the presidents stepping forward to take a committee role created a great leadership group," Kristy said.
At the presentations, an appreciation award was presented to Michael Whittle for six consecutive years in the umpire coordinator role, while Linda Stoeckel received this year's umpire award.
The Junior Islander Trophy winner for 2022-2023 was Leilani Edwards from Parndana, who coached, umpired and played, showing great leadership.
