Kangaroo Island fisherman Richard Govan competes at Bayer Rural Angler of the Year competition in Tasmania

By Stan Gorton
Updated March 7 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
Kangaroo Island fisherman Richard Govan travelled to Tasmania last week to fish in the Bayer Rural Angler of the Year competition.

