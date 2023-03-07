Kangaroo Island fisherman Richard Govan travelled to Tasmania last week to fish in the Bayer Rural Angler of the Year competition.
The fly-fishing competition was held at Currawong Lakes at Lake Leake over two days on Thursday, March 2.
Richard and eight fellow competitors from around Australia earned their places in Tasmania thanks to their fundraising performance in the 2022 Bayer Big Fish Challenge.
Richard's team Hooked on KI raised $969.50 in the Big Fish Challenge last year, together with Andrew Bennett, Greg Miller, Gavin Matthews, Steve Rowsell and Robert Hams.
The team went fishing individually over 12 months and uploaded photos to the website.
Bayer Crop Science donated $1 per centimetre of the largest fish of each species caught by each team to The Fly Program charity.
In Tasmania, even though Richard had never been fly fishing before, he caught three rainbow trout, the biggest being 55cm, which contributed $55 for the 2023 challenge.
Richard, who works in rural product sales for Elders, pointed out that during Tassie competition, only 13 fish were caught.
It was steep learning curve, as a guide taught them casting and fly selection.
Winning the Tassie fishing competition was Jacob Wilkins of Port Lincoln. Richard came third in the comp.
Organisers hoped the Bayer Big Fish Challenge's fifth year will raise $45,000 for The Fly Program, funding additional places for rural Australians on life-changing AgSpirit Retreats.
Bayer Crop Science national key account manager, Ben Thompson, said participants had been eager to fish in Tasmania.
"We hear time and time again from anglers that fishing itself is great for their mental health. They feel it is an opportunity to relax, to get out in nature and take a break," Mr Thompson said.
"While competing to become Bayer Rural Angler of the Year is serious business, participants have also told me that they value the competition's support of rural mental health and partnership with The Fly Program."
"Bayer is a leader in health and agriculture. We are committed to building healthy communities which can support better physical and mental health outcomes for rural and remote Australians.
"That's especially important, given statistics show remoteness is a major risk factor contributing to suicide. We know that the likelihood someone will die by suicide increase the further away from a city they live. Isolation and the pressures of farming life contribute to farmers facing a suicide rate 60 per cent higher than non-farmers."
