Brothers to run 'Cape to Cape' on Kangaroo Island raising funds for Canteen

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:31pm
Brothers Angus and Jackson Bruce plan to cover the 160km from Cape Willoughby to Cape Borda in less than 24 hours in the KI Cape to Cape fastest known time run. Picture supplied

Brothers Angus and Jackson Bruce are set to run across Kangaroo Island this month to raise funds for Canteen.

