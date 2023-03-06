Brothers Angus and Jackson Bruce are set to run across Kangaroo Island this month to raise funds for Canteen.
The Cape to Cape run will take place on March 25-26 and the brothers aim to complete the official "fastest known time" or FKT from Cape Willoughby to Cape Borda,160km in total.
"Canteen provide much needed support to young Aussies with or affected by cancer," Angus said. "Over the years each of us will see too many people we know and love affected by this disease.
"Jacko and I are really proud to be supporting an organisation that does such great work for young people going through such a tough time."
Their goal is to raise $16,000 which equates to $100 per kilometre and you can help out the fundraiser at www.raiseit.org.au/fundraisers/brucebrothers
To add to their efforts, Angus has decided it's time to chop off his hair, and it will be the first proper cut in about eight years.
He will donate the hair to someone who needs it more and is looking to do shave in the days before the run, either in Adelaide, or over on the island.
The brothers grew up on a farm at Arthurton on the Yorke Peninsula
Angus, 26, works in digital communications for the METRONET state government project in Western Australia, while Jackson, 24, is a PE and Health School Teacher at Adelaide High.
"We have always wanted to do a big run together, and Jacko stumbled upon the FKT, and we loved the idea of running across an Island," Angus said.
"Our coach is a bit of a mad man who has done many crazy runs, so he got us on to the FKT's, having completed several himself."
The brothers have many connections to the Island, including through family.
They both went to Immanuel College, making many friends from the Island, including the Thomas', Loverings, Grahams, Horjus', Van der Lindens to name a few.
Dad is a farmer on the YP, and also came over to help during the 2019-2020 bushfires.
"He still says its one of the most heartbreaking and toughest things he's ever seen or experienced," Angus said. "Growing up in the country, we value community and family above all, and it was so devastating to watch it all unfold."
The KI Cape to Cape route now exists on Fastest Known Time website, so they will follow the map linked here, but add 5kms to make it 100miles: https://fastestknowntime.com/route/kangaroo-island-cape-cape-sa-australia
"So far, according to the logged route, only one guy has attempted, and he didn't finish. That is the only attempt we are currently aware of, so we would be the first," Angus said.
They are running the whole distance together, side by side.
They expect it will take somewhere between 20 to 24 hours and have allowed for two days because they may run through the night, depending on weather.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.