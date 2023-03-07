Visitor numbers to Kangaroo Island national parks increase

The state government says visits to some of SA national parks has skyrocketing 35 per cent over the past year, March 2022 to March 2023
Seal Bay had a 33 per cent increase with 85,374 people checking out the sea lions.
And bookings at the newly reopened May's Homestead and Postman's Cottage at Flinders Chase National Park had been in demand, and visitors are urged to book well ahead.
"So many interstate and international visitors come to SA to see our rugged natural beauty and to escape, so it's important we preserve these natural wonders and present them in a way that protects them," SA Environment Minister, Susan Close said.
This follows news that the state government is advertising for operators to take on the cafe and retail space in the new Flinders Chase Visitor Centre, slated to open in the first half of 2024.
Nearby Kelly Hill Caves park and attraction is also due to reopen soon.
Tourism Minister Zoe Bettinson this week announced nearly 80 cruise ships with more than 150,000 passengers and crew had visited SA since September.
South Australia's 2022-23 cruise season runs through until early April and has seen a record-breaking total of 104 scheduled cruise visits, topping the previous high of 82 in 2018-19.
About seven more vessels are scheduled to visit Kangaroo Island with the final visit being April 7, 2023.
