Babies being born on Kangaroo Island again after birthing services reinstated

Babies are again being born on Kangaroo Island following the introduction of the new maternity model of care.
Cleo Jones was born at the Kangaroo Island Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 to proud new parents Marina Figura and William Jones.
And then this Monday, March 6, 2023, parents Crystal Rewi and Vaughn Rasmussen of Parndana welcomed their second child, Logan Alex Rasmussen.
Birthing services at the KI Health Service and the Island's hospital at Kingscote were suspended in September 2022 due to a lack of qualified doctors and midwives.
It was announced in mid-February 2023 that a new model had been developed thanks to a partnership with the Women's and Children's Health Network and that birthing would resume.
Both sets of parents were thrilled to birth on the Island and be provided with excellent care.
Marina and William thanked the staff for their great birthing experience, and they were very happy to have Dr Glen Davies present.
Logan's mum Crystal Rewi was equally full of praise.
"The theatre staff, midwives and nurses have all been really wonderful and made it easy and made it comfortable," she said. "To be able to go through such a big operation here close to home is wonderful."
Being able to give birth on the Island made things a lot easier and meant less stress on the mother and the family, she said.
"It's really important to actually have your kids where you are is very important for families," she said. "All the logistics of going to Adelaide is a lot to deal with, especially if you already have kids."
Logan weighed 3.55kg (7 pounds 13 ounces) at birth and was born on Monday morning, March 6 by Caesarean section in the hospital's surgery, located adjacent to the maternity ward.
He is brother to sister 7-year-old Charlie, who is in Year 2 at the Parndana campus of KI Community Education, and "loving it".
On a side note, the new baby's grandparents June and Rick Rasmussen had their house burn down in Parndana just prior to Christmas.
A community fundraiser was set up and they are progressing with plans to rebuild on the block.
The Kangaroo Island Health Service maternity model of care allocates a dedicated midwife to every expectant mother, and includes a midwifery unit manager, associate midwifery unit manager, two registered midwives, medical consultants in obstetrics and gynaecology, and general practices obstetricians.
The new maternity model of care was introduced on the island on Feb. 13, 2023 to provide greater continuity of midwifery care to residents of Kangaroo Island.
Director of nursing of Kangaroo Island Health Service, Amy Stopford is excited about the new births.
"We wish Marina, William and little Cleo all the best in this new phase of life, and we look forward to supporting their continuing health journey as a new family," Amy said.
"We are proud to be providing expectant parents our new midwifery model of care, which will provide residents of Kangaroo Island dedicated care in their hometown."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.