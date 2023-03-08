When Nathan May takes to the New Shoots Music Festival stage on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Penneshaw Oval on Kangaroo Island, don't expect nerves to overcome his performance.
A multi-talented singer-songwriter, Nathan descends from Arabana, Yawuru and Marridjabin Aboriginal language groups, and has played music since he was four years old.
"I started drumming in my uncle's cover band in Darwin when I was a little kid, and I've pretty much been playing music ever since," said Nathan, now 28 years old.
A meeting with President Obama in 2011 inspired Nathan to make music his full-time career.
Since then, Nathan has played hundreds of live gigs nationwide and collaborated with some of country music's best songwriters.
"My music has a lot of country influence. I like to tell stories. My songs tell stories that reflect my life," said Darwin-born Nathan, who now lives in Adelaide.
Nathan writes songs about his family and friends and a reminder that there is always hope.
"I am really excited to perform on Kangaroo Island and get out of the city," Nathan said. "The festival has an incredible line-up with some of Australia's best artists."
Performing with Nathan at the festival will be ARIA winners The Rubens, Ross Wilson of Daddy Cool fame, Mell Hall, South Australian artists Bermuda Bay, Busseys, Dusty Lee's Blues Jam, plus local Kangaroo Island acts.
The annual New Shoots Music Festival was created by members of the local SA Country Fire Service who felt motivated to do more for the Kangaroo Island community following the catastrophic 2019-20 bushfires.
This led to the formation of the East End Events, a not-for-profit, 100 per cent local volunteer group that oversee the festival.
Committee chairman Andy Gilfillan said Nathan May was one of SAs most hard-working artists.
"We are thrilled he's playing on the New Shoots mainstage," Andy said. "The key purpose of our festival is to bring world-class acts to Kangaroo Island and to foster and support local musicians."
New Shoots Music Festival supports the KI community.
SeaLink offers 50 per cent discounts for passenger fares for festival ticket holders, with camping facilities available alongside the festival.
Learn more about the New Shoots Music Festival at www.newshootsmusicfestival.com.au
More about Nathan May
Nathan is inspired to regularly give back to his community.
In recognition of the support he has received from mentors his own life and career, he designs and delivers mentorship programs to young Aboriginal children through the Culture is Life suicide prevention program, Generation Change program through Relationships SA, and school holiday music programs in Marree, Coober Pedy and Oodnadatta.
He brings his own experiences and his story of hope through music to Aboriginal children who have experienced trauma and violence.
