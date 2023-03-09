Kingscote Dental Surgery is pleased to announce the addition of a new dentist to their team.
Dr Hazel Swift is a graduate from the University of Queensland and is now based locally to provide all aspects of general dental services to the Kangaroo Island community.
Dr Hazel grew up in Singapore and Dubai but moved back to Sydney with her family where she attended her final years of high school.
She has enjoyed her time on Kangaroo Island so far, noting she had just seen seals at the Kingscote jetty on her morning walk.
"It's been great," she said. "I have been swimming and exploring, and have enjoyed seeing all the animals."
Dr Hazel enjoys a comprehensive approach to dentistry and she believes that good oral health forms are a part of a healthy individual, with the main goal of providing personalised treatment to all patients in a comfortable environment.
She also enjoys working with patients to create happy and healthy smiles, and endeavours to keep up to date with latest evidence-based techniques in dentistry to being the care to her patients.
With the addition of Dr Hazel full-time, the clinic is able to expand the dental services and accommodate more patients.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr Hazel to our team," Kingscote Dental surgery's practice manager Emily Noll said.
"She is a passionate dentist, is all about providing excellent patient care and is excited to make a positive impact in the community.
We are confident that she will be a valuable addition to our clinic, and we look forward to working with her over the quarter and hope to have her supporting the Island's dental needs thereafter."
The team at Kingscote Dental Surgery is dedicated to providing the highest level of care and helping patients achieve optimal oral health and a beautiful smile.
They have also been collaborating with the team at KI Dental in support of improved dental services for the Island community ongoing.
If you are looking for a new dentist or need dental care, visit Dr Hazel at Kingscote Dental surgery.
She looks forward to seeing you in-clinic soon.
