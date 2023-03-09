The Islander
Kingscote Dental Surgery welcomes Dr Hazel Swift as new dentist on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:11am
Dr Hazel Swift is a graduate from the University of Queensland and is now based locally at Kingscote Dental Surgery to provide all aspects of general dental services to the Kangaroo Island community. Picture by Stan Gorton

Kingscote Dental Surgery is pleased to announce the addition of a new dentist to their team.

