Kangaroo Island educated Dr Rhys Grinter is among the Australian scientists that this week captured the world's attention by discovering an enzyme that converts air into energy.
The finding, published in the top journal Nature, reveals that this enzyme uses the low amounts of the hydrogen in the atmosphere to create an electrical current.
In world that is hungry for alternative energy solutions, the research at Monash University was billed as opening the way to create devices that literally make energy from thin air.
Dr Grinter said there could be immediate applications for using the naturally occurring, hydrogen-converting Huc enzyme, such as powering small electronic devices.
But now the challenge was to scale the process up so what little hydrogen was in the atmosphere could be used in hydrogen fuel cells to produce clean energy.
Dr Grinter graduated from Kingscote Area School in 2001 and credits his high school science teachers for putting him on the path to discovery.
Teachers at the then Kingscote Area School, including chemistry teacher Malcolm Iversen and physics teacher Scott Johnson, inspired him and were "world class".
"Kids should aim to achieve whatever they want to achieve and not worry about their background and where they were from," he said.
"I've worked with and collaborated with leading scientists from Oxford and other respected institutions and never felt inferior."
He moved to Kangaroo Island in Year 2 with his parents, Jenny and Ken, who still live just outside of Kingscote, and are justifiably proud of their son's achievements.
After graduating from high school, Dr Grinter received a Bachelor of Biotechnology at Flinders University, before heading off to northern Japan to teach science at a middle school for 12 months.
He moved to Shark Bay in Western Australia, where he worked as environmental scientist and process chemist.
He then travelled without flying through Indonesia, south east Asia, the rest of Asia and Europe to get to the University of Glasgow in the UK, where from 2010 to 2015 he worked on his PhD in Biochemistry.
He returned to Australia to take up his research position at Monash University in Melbourne, where he has spent the last eight years.
Dr Grinter tries to visit his parents on KI once a year, usually over the December holidays.
Research explained
The research team, led by Dr Rhys Grinter, PhD student Ashleigh Kropp, and Professor Chris Greening from the Monash University Biomedicine Discovery Institute in Melbourne, produced and analysed a hydrogen-consuming enzyme from a common soil bacterium.
Recent work by the team has shown that many bacteria use hydrogen from the atmosphere as an energy source in nutrient-poor environments.
"We've known for some time that bacteria can use the trace hydrogen in the air as a source of energy to help them grow and survive, including in Antarctic soils, volcanic craters, and the deep ocean," Professor Greening said. "But we didn't know how they did this, until now."
In this Nature paper, the researchers extracted the enzyme responsible for using atmospheric hydrogen from a bacterium called Mycobacterium smegmatis. They showed that this enzyme, called Huc, turns hydrogen gas into an electrical current.
Dr Grinter said the Huc enzyme was extraordinarily efficient.
"Unlike all other known enzymes and chemical catalysts, it even consumes hydrogen below atmospheric levels - as little as 0.00005 per cent of the air we breathe," he said.
The researchers used several cutting-edge methods to reveal the molecular blueprint of atmospheric hydrogen oxidation.
They used advanced microscopy (cryo-EM) to determine its atomic structure and electrical pathways, pushing boundaries to produce the most resolved enzyme structure reported by this method to date.
They also used a technique called electrochemistry to demonstrate the purified enzyme creates electricity at minute hydrogen concentrations.
Laboratory work performed by Ms Kropp shows that it is possible to store purified Huc for long periods.
"It is astonishingly stable. It is possible to freeze the enzyme or heat it to 80 degrees Celsius, and it retains its power to generate energy," Ms Kropp said.
"This reflects that this enzyme helps bacteria to survive in the most extreme environments. "
Huc is a "natural battery" that produces a sustained electrical current from air or added hydrogen.
While this research is at an early stage, the discovery of Huc has considerable potential to develop small air-powered devices, for example as an alternative to solar-powered devices.
The bacteria that produce enzymes like Huc are common and can be grown in large quantities, meaning we have access to a sustainable source of the enzyme.
Dr Grinter said a key objective for future work was to scale up Huc production, with research funded by grants and or private capital.
"Once we produce Huc in sufficient quantities, the sky is quite literally the limit for using it to produce clean energy."
You can read the Nature article here DOI: doi.org/10.1038/s41586-023-05781-7
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.