Our Future

Breakthrough energy researcher Dr Rhys Grinter at Monash University was educated on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 11:02am
Kangaroo Island educated Dr Rhys Grinter in the laboratory at the Monash University Biomedicine Discovery Institute in Melbourne, where he and his colleagues conducted the ground-breaking work. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island educated Dr Rhys Grinter is among the Australian scientists that this week captured the world's attention by discovering an enzyme that converts air into energy.

