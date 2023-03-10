The Islander
Autumn prescribed burns due on Kangaroo Island, west end included

Stan Gorton
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:00pm
Pictured at the Porky Flat prescribed burn on Dec. 1, 2022 on the southeast corner of Dudley Peninsula are the Kangaroo Island National Parks fire management team, supported by KI Landscape Board, CFS and other NPWS regions. Picture by NPWS SA

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning seven prescribed burns on Kangaroo Island for autumn 2023, including for the first time burns on the western end.

