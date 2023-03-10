The National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning seven prescribed burns on Kangaroo Island for autumn 2023, including for the first time burns on the western end.
The KI hazard-reduction burns are included in a total of 51 prescribed burns are planned as part of the SA NPWS autumn 2023 fire management program, anticipated to start in the next fortnight.
Kangaroo Island NPWS senior regional fire management officer Tony Sandeman said for the first time since 2019-2020 prescribed burns would be carried out along three fire access tracks on western KI, including inside Flinders Chase National Park.
The three west-end burns were along Sanderson track in Flinders Chase, the Douglas Hill boundary track at Kelly Hill Conservation Park and the south boundary track in Gosselands off the West End Highway.
Mr Sandeman said these burns inside the 2019-2020 Ravine fire scar would be done first, as there was no danger of the regenerating vegetation spreading the fire from the mechanically treated, fuel-reduced breaks.
The intent of the burns was to ensure safe access for CFS and National Parks crews in coming fire seasons, he said.
A fourth burn was planned at Murray Lagoon in Cape Gantheaume Conservation Park, continuing hazard reduction work from 2021.
There were also three additional burns planned for this autumn that were continuations of the 2022 spring program, at Dudley, Simpson and Seal Bay conservation parks.
These National Parks' burn were done with the cooperation and assistance of local CFS brigade volunteers, Mr Sandeman said.
He encouraged residents to check for updates on the DEW website, as well as the CFS incident page, while having the AlertSA app on your device was a good idea, as it sent out notifications.
Local CFS brigades could also be contacted, as they were kept informed of all the latest plans, he said.
State burns program
The state-wide autumn 2023 prescribed burn program follows a more successful than anticipated spring 2022, when NPWS completed 33 out of its planned 46 prescribed burns.
This was despite difficult burning conditions caused by above average rainfall across SA between September and November.
The service says prescribed burns are a vital fire management tool to reduce fuel loads across public and private land, and to help protect communities and industries by limiting the spread and intensity of bushfires.
As part of the NPWS fire management program, every opportunity is taken to complete as many burns as possible in suitable weather and fuel conditions during spring and autumn.
This is particularly important in the lead-up to predicted hot and dry El Nino conditions in coming years.
Department for Environment and Water Fire Management Director Fiona Gill said the autumn 2023 prescribed burns program would respond to seasonal weather patterns rather than set dates.
"Similar to last year, the mild summer has resulted in a late grape harvest," Ms Gill said.
Prolonged smoke exposure, generally from bushfires, can affect the quality of grapes used in wine production.
A strategic, risk-based approach is used to carefully manage smoke around the state's wine industry and smoke taint from
NPWS prescribed burning has not been recorded since its fire management program started in 2004.
Strategies to reduce the risk of smoke taint include:
"Some regional wine associations and individual growers, particularly in the Adelaide Hills region, favour deferring all burning until the grape harvest is complete," Ms Gill said.
"However, adopting this approach would increase the risk of bushfires and resultant smoke taint, and NPWS would not adequately meet its statutory responsibilities and objectives to reduce bushfire risk on public land.
"The NPWS fire management team will continue to work with industry groups and stakeholders, including grape growers and winemakers, to achieve a balanced approach."
Burns that are unable to be completed due to unsuitable weather are rolled over to the following spring or autumn as part of an ongoing, rolling three-year mitigation program.
In South Australia, prescribed burns are a shared responsibility between the Country Fire Service, government agencies that manage land (DEW, ForestrySA and SA Water), councils and private landholders.
A list of planned prescribed burns is available on the DEW website. You can also subscribe to receive updates straight to your inbox.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.